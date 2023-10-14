A bad dragonfly?

Most people love the beautiful monarch butterfly and know its story of migration and habitat concern. The dragonfly is less known. It is called the common green darner. The common green darner is a native North American insect. It, too, is a migratory insect.

The green darner is a very fast flier. It catches insects from the air. It is big enough to catch butterflies, bring them down and eat them. This scene was photographed Oct. 2 in a pasture. Nature can sometimes seem cruel and uncaring.