99-year-old grabs spotlight at Argentine Tango championship

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- At the age of 99, James McManus embraces his partner and grabs the spotlight when he glides across the floor with his elegant two-toned shoes at the World Tango Championship in Argentina's capital.

It's a dream come true for the Scotland-born tango aficionado.

McManus had not even flown on a plane in more than two decades. But just a few months before his 100th birthday, his friends gave him a plane ticket to the birthplace of tango. He then decided to apply for the annual dance competition in Buenos Aires.

"They accepted the application and well, I just had a goal.... I knew I had no chance of winning, but I thought it would be a good experience," McManus told The Associated Press, recalling his recent performance with Argentine professional dancer Lucia Seva in the competition including couples from across the globe.

Argentina's world-famous tango emerged in the late 19th century in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, slowly permeating all social classes and gaining popularity in Paris, Asia, the United States and elsewhere in the early 20th century.

McManus said he discovered the dance rather recently, in 2002, when he saw a couple dancing in Ireland, where he lives.

Since then, he hasn't been able to stop.

"They were on stage and they performed this most wonderful dance, and I thought, 'That is fantastic, I've got to do that,'" he told the AP.

For years, McManus took lessons in Ireland, where he met Seva, and the dancing partners contemplated taking a vacation to Argentina.