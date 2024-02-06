'80s are still alive at Highway 51 Express, and I'm here for all of it

The more I travel twisty back roads looking for new places to eat, the more I love this part of the country I live in. This is a beautiful time of year to drive a country highway. The rain has been kind to us (sometimes too kind), and the trees are green and full of leafy glory. Late summer flowers such as cup plants, crown vetch and blazing star are painting the edges of the roads with color. Sometimes, it is healing to just drive, look and enjoy breathing. And that's exactly what I did on my way to Highway 51 Express this week.

Advertised online as a convenience store with home cooking, I noticed that their postal address is at 39573 State Highway 51 in Marble Hill, Missouri. But while the address may say Marble Hill, this little store is almost in Patton, Missouri. I'll admit that I didn't quite know what I was committing to when I started the drive, but I'm glad that I ended up there.

Highway 51 Express is a gas station/convenience store straight out of the '80s. This is no exaggeration. The gas pumps are square, squat and edged in chrome. They still have the rolling number bar that scrolls up as you fill your tank. I put in $20 just so I could watch it move, hear that distinctive clicking sound and remember what it was like to be young again.

Inside is no different. A little dark, a little cluttered, Highway 51 Express is half convenience store with some snacks and a little automotive section so you can top off the fluids in your car, and half diner with tables and chairs scattered across the floor. I loved it. The soda fountain machine was probably the newest addition to the place. Highway 51 Express has everything it needs to function, but this gas station goes above and beyond with the food.

There is a full breakfast and lunch menu, complete with omelets, burritos, burgers, wraps and a healthy handful of side dishes. Smoked pork steaks, wings, Fish Fridays, Salisbury steaks, homemade pies and desserts, sweet breads ... besides the menu items, you never know what kind of specials you may run into there (unless you check social media, the specials are posted there). But I was interested in what I had heard the most about: the burger.