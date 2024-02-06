CHICAGO -- The work of famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was recognized Sunday as eight of his buildings, including the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, Los Angeles' Hollyhock House and the Unity Temple in suburban Chicago, were added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The front of Taliesin West, a Frank Lloyd Wright home in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Jan. 4, 2003. Chad Simpson ~ The Daily Courier via AP, file

"Each of these buildings offers innovative solutions to the needs for housing, worship, work or leisure," read a statement from the World Heritage Committee. "Wright's work from this period had a strong impact on the development of modern architecture in Europe."

The committee met Sunday in Baku, Azerbaijan, and also added to the list Italy's hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, which is home to the world-famous sparkling wine Prosecco.

The group noted Wright's use of "organic architecture," including an open plan, with blurred boundaries between exterior and interior, and the "unprecedented use" of steel and concrete. The Wright buildings are the 24th U.S. site on the list.

The interior of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, built from 1956 to 1959, is seen May 31, 2011, in New York. Kathy Willens ~ Associated Press, file

The other Wright buildings included are the Frederick C. Robie House in Chicago; Taliesin in Spring Green Wisconsin; the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison, Wisconsin; Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pennsylvania; and Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Among his most iconic buildings was the Guggenheim with its spiral ramp for viewing galleries. It was completed in 1959, the same year Wright died.