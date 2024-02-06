All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJuly 8, 2019

8 buildings designed by Frank Lloyd Wright added to UNESCO World Heritage list

CHICAGO -- The work of famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was recognized Sunday as eight of his buildings, including the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, Los Angeles' Hollyhock House and the Unity Temple in suburban Chicago, were added to the UNESCO World Heritage list...

By SOPHIA TAREEN ~ Associated Press
An an exterior view of Frank Lloyd Wright's Unity Temple, with its bold cubic design, is seen Sept. 27, 2005, in Oak Park, Illinois.
An an exterior view of Frank Lloyd Wright's Unity Temple, with its bold cubic design, is seen Sept. 27, 2005, in Oak Park, Illinois.Charles Rex Arbogast ~ Associated Press, file

CHICAGO -- The work of famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was recognized Sunday as eight of his buildings, including the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, Los Angeles' Hollyhock House and the Unity Temple in suburban Chicago, were added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The front of Taliesin West, a Frank Lloyd Wright home in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Jan. 4, 2003.
The front of Taliesin West, a Frank Lloyd Wright home in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Jan. 4, 2003.Chad Simpson ~ The Daily Courier via AP, file

"Each of these buildings offers innovative solutions to the needs for housing, worship, work or leisure," read a statement from the World Heritage Committee. "Wright's work from this period had a strong impact on the development of modern architecture in Europe."

The committee met Sunday in Baku, Azerbaijan, and also added to the list Italy's hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, which is home to the world-famous sparkling wine Prosecco.

The group noted Wright's use of "organic architecture," including an open plan, with blurred boundaries between exterior and interior, and the "unprecedented use" of steel and concrete. The Wright buildings are the 24th U.S. site on the list.

The interior of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, built from 1956 to 1959, is seen May 31, 2011, in New York.
The interior of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, built from 1956 to 1959, is seen May 31, 2011, in New York.Kathy Willens ~ Associated Press, file

The other Wright buildings included are the Frederick C. Robie House in Chicago; Taliesin in Spring Green Wisconsin; the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison, Wisconsin; Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pennsylvania; and Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Among his most iconic buildings was the Guggenheim with its spiral ramp for viewing galleries. It was completed in 1959, the same year Wright died.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Visitors gather on one of the cantilevered terraces at Fallingwater on Aug. 23, 2007, in Bear Run, Pennsylvania.
Visitors gather on one of the cantilevered terraces at Fallingwater on Aug. 23, 2007, in Bear Run, Pennsylvania.Keith Srakocic ~ Associated Press, file

The Unity Temple is in Oak Park, Illinois, which is home to the largest concentration of Wright-designed buildings, including his home and studio. The church, completed in 1908, was one of the first U.S. public buildings to feature exposed concrete, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust, which is based in the Chicago area. The temple and the Robie House, which recently underwent restoration, are standards of Wright's "Prairie style," relying on strong horizontal features such as a prairie landscape.

"This really is a significant moment for Frank Lloyd Wright," said trust president and CEO Celeste Adams. "It places him on an international stage."

Los Angeles officials also celebrated the status.

The library at Frank Lloyd Wright's home, called Taliesin, is seen July 5, 2008, in Spring Green, Wisconsin.
The library at Frank Lloyd Wright's home, called Taliesin, is seen July 5, 2008, in Spring Green, Wisconsin.Michelle Johnson ~ Associated Press, file

The Hollyhock House, Wright's first California commission, is now owned by the City of Los Angeles and serves as an arts center. Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell said the building, finished in 1921, "is a beloved masterpiece locally, and now a treasure worldwide."

More than 1,000 sites in 167 countries are recognized by the United Nations' cultural organization. They can be examples of outstanding natural beauty or man-made buildings.

Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sophiatareen.

Associated Press writer John Rogers in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy