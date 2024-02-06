75 years later, WWII soldier buried on American soil

ST. LOUIS -- Billy Ray Ball was a short, slim 19-year-old with thick glasses and a talent for the slide trombone in a family of musicians when he left the small farming community of Matthews to enlist in 1941.

He was sent to the humid rainforests of a country 8,000 miles away that he knew little or nothing about.

Pfc. Ball died as a prisoner of war in the Philippines in 1942, the second member of his family killed during World War II and whose body could not be returned. Cousin James Ball was entombed on a battleship at Pearl Harbor just months earlier.

The Secretary of War did not receive formal confirmation of Ball's death until 1943, nearly a year after he was buried in a mass grave with five other Americans who perished the same day.

A family celebrates

The headstone for Pfc. Billy Ball at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Five generations of a family Ball never got to meet gathered Friday to celebrate his homecoming after more than 75 years.

The funeral service held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery wasn't about sadness, according to his niece, Carolyn Duncan, who led a 15-year mission to bring Ball home.

It was about joy, as well as closure for Duncan's mother and Ball's twin sister, Millie Harrison of Poplar Bluff.

"I'm glad mom was there," said Duncan. "It was a celebration for the family."

Duncan accepted on behalf of the family Ball's medals, which include a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart, as well as a document signed by President Donald Trump in recognition "of devoted and selfless consecration to the service of our country."

The casket of Pfc. Billy Ball is carried Friday into Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. DAR/Donna Farley

"I feel like there's a calm, now that he's home. He's at rest where he should be," said Tammy Kassinger, whose mother, Billie, is named after her grandmother's twin brother.

The Rev. Stephen Cecil, Ball's nephew, said in a eulogy no one was happier than Aunt Millie to have him home.

"His twin sister kept him alive in not only her memory, but our memory," Cecil said, standing near a silver casket, surrounded by members of the Patriot Guard holding American flags. "She has loved him incessantly. She has missed him since Day 1."

Cecil's mother was Ball's youngest sister, and only 3 years old when he enlisted. She had no memories of her own to share with her children, Cecil said later.

In preparing for this service, Cecil said it was more difficult than any other he had presided over.

Reading the reports of what Ball experienced and how he died, transformed his uncle from the man in the picture on the wall, to family, said Cecil, who lives in Decatur, Illinois.

"Although he left his loving mother, she did not leave him," Cecil told the family members that gathered grave side, amongst thousands of grave markers for other veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam and other wars. "There's no doubt in my mind that our Grandma Ball prayed passionately for Billy from the day he left Matthews to enlist, until the day she received that horrible telegram saying your son has died.

"I have no doubt he felt her payers."

The road home

Josie and Forest Ball eventually learned their son died Sept. 28, 1942, in the Cabanatuan Prison Camp in the Philippines. He was listed as missing in action from May 7 of that year, the day after the headquarters detachment on Corregidor Island fell.

With the help of the International Red Cross, the American government was able to receive evidence of Ball's death in 1943.

Ball, 20, was buried in Grave 437 along with Cpl. Joseph Zinani Jr., and T.Sgt. Charles W.T. Rockwell, both of the 194th Tank Battalion, CMM Lada Smisek of the U.S. Naval Reserve and Cpl. Philips D. Martin of the Air Corps. Rockwell was also a Missouri boy, from St. Joseph.