6 ways technology is evolving travel in 2022

For the athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, travel entailed -- robots. Everywhere. These machines prepared and served noodles, rice and burgers, and roamed hallways to take the temperatures of passersby. They even passed the Olympic flame underwater. Yet even if you're not an Olympian, your travels these days are far more likely to involve technology that you've never used before.

Many of these technological advancements were spurred by early pandemic pressure for contactless payments, food service and more. For example, between February and March 2020 alone, Mastercard saw the number of contactless payments at grocery stores grow twice as fast as non-contactless transactions. Meanwhile, the number of active restaurants on the Uber Eats food delivery app grew by more than 75% between Dec. 31, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020.

So whether you found the Olympic robots creepy or cool, technology is seeping into travel in a way most travelers are finding enormously beneficial. Whether shortening queues, helping travelers save money or eliminating the need to get within6six feet of others, here are some of the top travel technology evolutions in 2022.

1. Apps for booking hotels -- and picking your room

Most large hotel chains have long had free apps with features such as booking and live chat, but many recently got big-time improvements.

Last summer, Hilton launched a feature letting you book and instantly confirm connecting rooms on its app and website, which has proven especially helpful for groups.

Its app also can display a map of the hotel and allow you to select your exact room of choice, whether it's the peaceful room farthest from the elevator or the one nearby for easy access.

2. Smart devices as digital room keys

Some apps serve as a digital front desk, which then allows you to use your smartphone and smartwatch as digital keys. For example, digital keys in Hyatt's mobile app use Bluetooth technology to let you unlock your hotel room with your phone at more than 600 hotels worldwide.

This past December, Hyatt made things even easier for Apple users by becoming the first hotel brand to offer room keys in Apple Wallet. At certain Hyatt hotels, you no longer need to open the Hyatt app; instead you can tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock rooms.

Over at Hilton, which has offered digital keys to some degree since 2015, last year saw a huge update in Digital Key Share, which allows more than one guest to have digital access. The feature is currently available at about 80% of Hilton's hotels worldwide.

3. The rise of virtual queues

In January, Clear, a private biometric screening company that lets paying members bypass certain security lines at busy areas, including stadiums and airports, announced it had acquired another company designed to reduce wait times -- Whyline. The acquisition could allow Clear to improve virtual queues for processes such as checking vaccine status or accessing airport lounges.