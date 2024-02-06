5 tips for parenting an argumentative, defiant child

Labeled praise:

1) "You did a great job of picking up your toys the first time I asked."

2) "That was great how you worked with your sister to take turns riding the bike."

The latter, labeled praise, works great to teach your child the exact behaviors you want him or her to engage in, as opposed to general praise, which does not give specifics. This will build on the positive focus and really highlight the exact behaviors you're aiming for. By doing this, you're teaching your child what it takes to please you and how to keep the praise coming.

Tip No. 3: Parenting is about teaching, not punishing!

It's easy to get frustrated with an argumentative child. There's a great deal of resentment and animosity from both directions. You start viewing your child as a defiant brat who won't listen to anything, and he views you as a mean parent who is breathing down his neck for everything he does. Remember, no matter how frustrated you get, the primary goal of parenting is to teach your child the positive behaviors you want him to engage in, not to unleash a constant stream of punishment for making poor choices. Spend more time trying to teach him what you want and less time trying to find the punishment that will finally be severe enough that he starts listening.

Tip No. 4: Avoid power struggles.

Argumentative and defiant children obviously struggle with authority. So avoid setting up situations that pit you against them in a "battle of wills." You'll either stick with it long enough to "win" or you'll eventually give in after a 45-minute argument and your child will "win." But, in reality, no one wins. The only way to truly win is to avoid the conflict situation to begin with. So how can you do this? Tip No. 5 is a great way to start.

Tip No. 5: Offer choices.

Offer your child choices any time you're able to. This serves two purposes. First, you get to choose the two options, so both should be options you're OK with. Second, it gives your child the feeling that he has a say so, which reduces his desire to argue with you. Let's look at an example. You want your child to pick up his room before dinner. You can try the direct approach like "pick up these toys right now!" This will most likely end in a power struggle that neither of you will truly win. Instead, try something like, "You can pick up your toys and then come to eat or you can eat first and then do it before you start playing your video game, which would you like to do?"

If you use these five tips consistently, you'll be well on your way to reducing defiance and improving your relationship with your child at the same time.

As always, I welcome any questions or feedback. Just email me at shannona@tenderheartschildtherapycenter.com.