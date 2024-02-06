2022's better than all the rest

It's that time again, the time when, though we look forward to the year to come, we naturally look back at the highlights of the year just passed. You won't have to look hard to find compilations of last year's top movies, songs, news stories, Instagram posts, YouTube videos, searched-for recipes, and even Uber Eats' funny delivery requests (among them, "Can you draw a T.Rex with sunglasses on the inside of the box?"). So once again I cannot resist contributing to the custom. Herewith is my compilation of some of the recipes I made last year that were, with apologies to Tina Turner, better than all the rest.

Ratatouille Submitted by Tom Harte

Ratatouille

Until I wrote a column about it recalling the delightful Disney cartoon starring a talented chef who is also a rat and while I was at it correcting the record that the dish seen in that movie is technically a misnomer, I'd forgotten how delicious this concoction of stewed vegetables from Provence can be. This recipe from that column is one of the simplest, yet most satisfying versions I have found.

www.semissourian.com/story/2954791.html

Chocolate chip peanut butter banana bread

Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Banana Bread

Who hasn't made a loaf of banana bread merely because a bunch of the fruit has been sitting on the counter too long? Happily I ran across a great recipe on Maria Lichty's wonderful website (it features an impressive array of cookie recipes) that is worth making even if your bananas aren't that overripe yet. The secret ingredient is peanut butter. I like to add some chocolate chips just to dress it up a little.

www.twopeasandtheirpod.com/peanut-butter-banana-bread/

Roasted White Chocolate Cream

You'd think adding white chocolate to whipped cream would be gilding the lily enough, but Kelly Fields, author of the Great Book of Southern Baking, goes one step further by roasting the white chocolate first. Roasting or toasting white chocolate caramelizes it and renders its flavor more complex, not unlike what happens with browned butter. This recipe was originally developed as a topping for pumpkin pie, but obviously has many other applications — such as eating it out of the bowl all by itself with a spoon.

www.tastecooking.com/recipes/pumpkin-pie-with-roasted-white-chocolate-cream

