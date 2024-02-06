All sections
FeaturesOctober 2, 2021

2021 SEMO Fair 4-H and FFA winners

Champion: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville, 4-H Club Reserve champion: Emma Essner, Tilsit 4-H Club Champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club Reserve champion: Kaleb Davis, Fruitland 4-H Club Overall grand champion rabbit: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville, 4-H Club...

2021 4-H Department and 2021 4-H/FFA Combined Shows

4-H Rabbits

Doe

Champion: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville, 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Emma Essner, Tilsit 4-H Club

Buck

Champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Kaleb Davis, Fruitland 4-H Club

Overall grand champion rabbit: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville, 4-H Club

Overall reserve champion rabbit: Emma Essner, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H Guinea Pigs

Champion: Jocelynn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Jocelyn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

Overall grand champion guinea pig: Jocelyn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

4-H Poultry

Old Cock

Champion: Abigail Stidham, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Curtis Lando, Leopold 4-H Club

Hen

Champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Curtis Lando, Leopold 4-H Club

Cockerel

Champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Pullet

Champion: Abigail Stidham, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Ella Wichern, Gordonville 4-H Club

Ducks

Champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club

Pigeons

Champion: Josh Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club

Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Overall reserve champion poultry exhibiit: Abigail Stidman, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club

4-H Goats

Meat Goats Market Weathers

Heavy weight

Champion: Jesse Watkins, Puxico 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club

Light weight

Champion: Eva Saputo, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Joshua Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club

Grand champion market weather: Jesse Watkins, Puxico 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion market weather: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club

4-H & FFA Combined Goats Breeding Classes

Champion Meat Buck: Gradon Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

Champion Meat Doe: Jesse Watkins, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Champion Dairy Doe: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club

4-H Goat Showmanship

14 and over: Eva Saputo, Leopold 4-H Club

Under 14: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club

4-H Sheep

Market Lambs

Heavy weight

Champion: Annaliese Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Brody Limbaugh, Ripley County 4-H Club

Medium weight

Champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

Light weight

Champion: Conner Rhodes, Country Club 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Layne Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club

Grand champion market lamb: Annaliese Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion market lamb: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin Country 4-H Club

4-H and FFA Combined Sheep Show

Suffolk

Champion Ewe: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club

Reserve champion Ewe: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

Champion Ram: Emma Chandler, Fredricktown FFA

Reserve champion Ram: Gavin Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H club

Katahdins

Champion Ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Reserve champion Ewe: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Champion Ewe: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Reserve champion Ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Other Breeds

Champion Ewe: Emma Chandler, Fredricktown FFA

Reserve champion Ewe: Lori Kent, Meadow Heights FFA

Grand champion ewe: Emma Chandler,Fredericktown FFA

Reserve grand champion ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Grand champion ram: Emma Chandler,Fredericktown FFA

Reserve grand champion ram: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

4-H Sheep Showmanship

14 and over: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

Under 14: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club

4-H/FFA Combined Dairy Show

Jersey

Junior Champion Female: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA

Senior Champion Female: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA

Brown Swiss

Junior Champion Female: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA

Senior Champion Female: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA

Holstein

Junior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Senior Champion Female: Kelby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club

All Other Breeds

Junior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Senior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Overall dairy champion: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA

4-H Dairy Showmanship

Under 14: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

4-H Steers

Bucket Calf

Champion: Ava Amus, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club

Class 1

Champion: Izobel Hager, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Austin Thomas, Tilsit 4-H Club

Class 2

Champion: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club

Class 3

Champion Kierstin Bollinger, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion Grant Meyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Class 4

Champion: Frances Hendrix, Youth Livestock 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Ashley Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Class 5

Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Jacob Bollinger, Cheerful Workers 4-H Club

Class 6

Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Grant Meyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Class 7

Champion: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Jack Dirnberger, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club

4-H grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H reserve grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Overall grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Overall reserve grand champion steer: Abagail Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

4-H Rate of Gain

Under 14: Izobel Hager, Progressive 4-H Club

Over 14: Austin Hunt, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

4-H Swine Barrows

Weight No. 1

Champion: Avree Riley, New Hamburg 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Josh Swain, Leopold 4-H Club

Weight No. 2

Champion: Abigail Stidham, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Peyton Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club

Weight No. 3

Champion: Lydia Shinn, Ripley 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Casen Hamby, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Weight No. 4

Champion: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Kendall Burger, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Weight No. 5

Champion: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmer 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Kendall Burger, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Grand champion barrow: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion barrow: Abigail Stidham, Leopold 4-H Club

4-H & FFA Combined Swine Breeding Stock

Berkshire

Champion female :Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion female: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Champion boar: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmer, 4-H Club

Spotted Poland

Champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Commercial

Champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Grand champion female: Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Grand champion boar: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmers 4-H Club:

4-H Swine Showmanship

14 Years and older

First: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Second: Lydia Shinn, Progressive 4-H Club

11 to 13 years old

First: Maggie Reinert, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Second: Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

8 to 10 years old

First: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Second: Eve Nothdurft, Gordonville 4-H Club

4-H Draft Horses, Mules and Draft Ponies

Mini Mules

Champion: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club

4-H Draft Horse, Pony, Mule Showmanship

14 years and Older: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club

4-H Horse Show

Showmanship

14 years and older: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H/FFA Combined Beef Show

Angus

Champion Heifer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion Heifer: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club

Champion Bull: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion Bull: Molly Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Hereford

Champion Heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club

Reserve champion Heifer: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Simmental

Champion Heifer: Kevin Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve champion Heifer: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Other Beef Breeds

Champion Heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve champion Heifer: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club

Commercial

Champion Heifer: Chase Kinder, Daisy 4-H Club

Reserve champion Heifer: Shane Jansen, Delta FFA

Champion Cow/Calf: Blake Hager, FFA

Overall grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Overall reserve grand champion heifer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Overall grand champion bull: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H Beef Showmanship

14 years and older: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

11 to 13 years old: Ashley Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

8 to 11 years old: Molly Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Best of Show awards

Agronomy: Taylor Muench, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Arts & Crafts: Lauren Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club

Arts & Crafts: Makayla Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

Breads: Kason Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club

Clothing: 1st year: Lauren Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club

Clothing & Textiles: Kason Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club

Crochet: Katelyn Burns,, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

Electricity, Small Engines, Welding: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Entomology: Marie Richardson, Gordonville 4-H Club

Floriculture: Blake Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Food Nutrition: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Food Preservation: Abigail Haley, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

Horticulture: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Knitting: Anna Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club

Miscellaneous Project: Kelby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Miscellaneous Project: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Photography photo 1: Allyson Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

Photography photo 2 or 3: Katelyn Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

Quilting: Asher Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club

Woodwork Large project: Asher Huckstep, Fruitland 4-H Club

Woodwork Small project: Zachary Graves, Gordonville 4-H Club

2021 SEMO winners

Poultry, pigeon, rabbit, & guinea pig dress up contest

First: Ella Wichern, Gordonville and her Harry Potter character chicken

Second: Gradon Ruehling Perryville, Missouri, and his Wonder Chicken

Third: Lila Foote, Gordonville and her Chef chicken

Fourth: Gavin Ruehling,Perryville, Missouri, and his Cluckety Polosi chicken

Fifth: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville and her Brie rabbit

Children's rooster crowing contest

First: Leo Barinque, Cape Girardeau

Second: Evan Wichern, Gordonville

Third: Sophia Barinque, Cape Girardeau

Children's hen clucking contest

First: Sophia Barinque, Cape Girardeau

Second: Maylee McCoy, Morley, Missouri

3rd Shae

Community
