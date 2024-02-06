2021 SEMO Fair 4-H and FFA winners

Champion: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville, 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Emma Essner, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Kaleb Davis, Fruitland 4-H Club
Overall grand champion rabbit: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville, 4-H Club
Overall reserve champion rabbit: Emma Essner, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion: Jocelynn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Jocelyn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
Overall grand champion guinea pig: Jocelyn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
Champion: Abigail Stidham, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Curtis Lando, Leopold 4-H Club
Champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Curtis Lando, Leopold 4-H Club
Champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion: Abigail Stidham, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Ella Wichern, Gordonville 4-H Club
Champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club
Champion: Josh Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club
Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Overall reserve champion poultry exhibiit: Abigail Stidman, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club
Heavy weight
Champion: Jesse Watkins, Puxico 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club
Light weight
Champion: Eva Saputo, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Joshua Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club
Grand champion market weather: Jesse Watkins, Puxico 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion market weather: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club
Champion Meat Buck: Gradon Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
Champion Meat Doe: Jesse Watkins, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Champion Dairy Doe: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club
14 and over: Eva Saputo, Leopold 4-H Club
Under 14: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club
Champion: Annaliese Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Brody Limbaugh, Ripley County 4-H Club
Champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
Champion: Conner Rhodes, Country Club 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Layne Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club
Grand champion market lamb: Annaliese Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion market lamb: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin Country 4-H Club
Champion Ewe: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club
Reserve champion Ewe: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
Champion Ram: Emma Chandler, Fredricktown FFA
Reserve champion Ram: Gavin Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H club
Champion Ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Reserve champion Ewe: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion Ewe: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Reserve champion Ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion Ewe: Emma Chandler, Fredricktown FFA
Reserve champion Ewe: Lori Kent, Meadow Heights FFA
Grand champion ewe: Emma Chandler,Fredericktown FFA
Reserve grand champion ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Grand champion ram: Emma Chandler,Fredericktown FFA
Reserve grand champion ram: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
14 and over: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
Under 14: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club
Junior Champion Female: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA
Senior Champion Female: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA
Junior Champion Female: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA
Senior Champion Female: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA
Junior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Senior Champion Female: Kelby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Junior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Senior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Overall dairy champion: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA
4-H Dairy Showmanship
Under 14: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion: Ava Amus, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club
Champion: Izobel Hager, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Austin Thomas, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club
Champion Kierstin Bollinger, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion Grant Meyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Champion: Frances Hendrix, Youth Livestock 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Ashley Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Jacob Bollinger, Cheerful Workers 4-H Club
Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Grant Meyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Champion: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Jack Dirnberger, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club
4-H grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
4-H reserve grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Overall grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Overall reserve grand champion steer: Abagail Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Under 14: Izobel Hager, Progressive 4-H Club
Over 14: Austin Hunt, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion: Avree Riley, New Hamburg 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Josh Swain, Leopold 4-H Club
Champion: Abigail Stidham, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Peyton Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club
Champion: Lydia Shinn, Ripley 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Casen Hamby, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Champion: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Kendall Burger, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Champion: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmer 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Kendall Burger, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Grand champion barrow: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion barrow: Abigail Stidham, Leopold 4-H Club
Champion female :Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion female: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion boar: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmer, 4-H Club
Champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Grand champion female: Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Grand champion boar: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmers 4-H Club:
First: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Second: Lydia Shinn, Progressive 4-H Club
First: Maggie Reinert, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Second: Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
First: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Second: Eve Nothdurft, Gordonville 4-H Club
Champion: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club
14 years and Older: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club
Showmanship
14 years and older: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion Heifer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion Heifer: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club
Champion Bull: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion Bull: Molly Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Champion Heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club
Reserve champion Heifer: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Champion Heifer: Kevin Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve champion Heifer: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Champion Heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve champion Heifer: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club
Champion Heifer: Chase Kinder, Daisy 4-H Club
Reserve champion Heifer: Shane Jansen, Delta FFA
Champion Cow/Calf: Blake Hager, FFA
Overall grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Overall reserve grand champion heifer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Overall grand champion bull: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
14 years and older: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
11 to 13 years old: Ashley Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
8 to 11 years old: Molly Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Agronomy: Taylor Muench, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Arts & Crafts: Lauren Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club
Arts & Crafts: Makayla Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Breads: Kason Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club
Clothing: 1st year: Lauren Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club
Clothing & Textiles: Kason Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club
Crochet: Katelyn Burns,, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Electricity, Small Engines, Welding: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Entomology: Marie Richardson, Gordonville 4-H Club
Floriculture: Blake Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Food Nutrition: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Food Preservation: Abigail Haley, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Horticulture: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Knitting: Anna Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club
Miscellaneous Project: Kelby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Miscellaneous Project: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Photography photo 1: Allyson Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Photography photo 2 or 3: Katelyn Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Quilting: Asher Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club
Woodwork Large project: Asher Huckstep, Fruitland 4-H Club
Woodwork Small project: Zachary Graves, Gordonville 4-H Club
First: Ella Wichern, Gordonville and her Harry Potter character chicken
Second: Gradon Ruehling Perryville, Missouri, and his Wonder Chicken
Third: Lila Foote, Gordonville and her Chef chicken
Fourth: Gavin Ruehling,Perryville, Missouri, and his Cluckety Polosi chicken
Fifth: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville and her Brie rabbit
First: Leo Barinque, Cape Girardeau
Second: Evan Wichern, Gordonville
Third: Sophia Barinque, Cape Girardeau
First: Sophia Barinque, Cape Girardeau
Second: Maylee McCoy, Morley, Missouri
3rd Shae
