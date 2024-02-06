All sections
FeaturesOctober 2, 2021

2021 SEMO District Fair Award Winners

Grand champion cow/calf: Joey Rubel, Old Appleton Champion junior heifer calf: Terry Pohlman, Oak Ridge Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Verseman Angus, New Wells Champion heifer calf: Gracyn Meier, Jackson Reserve champion heifer calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville...

Open Class

Beef

Angus

Grand champion cow/calf: Joey Rubel, Old Appleton

Champion junior heifer calf: Terry Pohlman, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Verseman Angus, New Wells

Champion heifer calf: Gracyn Meier, Jackson

Reserve champion heifer calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Intermediate champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Kierstin Bollinger, Jackson,

Junior champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Reserve junior champion heifer: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Senior champion heifer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson

Grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Reserve grand champion heifer: Gracyn Meier, Jackson

Champion junior bull calf: Hunter Rubel, Jackson

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Molly Hahs, Friedheim

Champion bull calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Reserve champion bull calf: Landon Trankler, Burfordville

Intermediate champion bull: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve intermediate champion bull: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, Illinois

Grand champion bull: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve grand champion bull: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Charolais

Champion heifer calf: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve champion heifer calf: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Junior champion heifer: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve junior champion heifer: Jacob Dickinson, Lonedell, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve grand champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Champion bull calf: Michaela and Alex Roth, AMR Cattle Company, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Intermediate champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Junior champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve grand champion bull: Michaela and Alex Roth, AMR Cattle Company, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Hereford champion junior heifer calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve champion heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Charlotte Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri

Junior champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve junior champion heifer: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois

Senior champion heifer: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve grand champion heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Champion junior bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Senior champion bull: Jim Ernst, Jackson

Reserve senior champion bull: Cade Shepherd, Mt. Vernon, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve grand champion bull: Jim Ernst, Jackson

Simmental

Champion junior heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve champion heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Grant Meyer, Millersville

Junior champion heifer: Campbell Belcher, Buncombe, Illinois

Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Senior champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve senior champion heifer: Shady Ridge Simmentals, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion heifer: Campbell Belcher, Buncombe, Illinois

Reserve grand champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Champion junior bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Whitney Schreckenberg, Whitewater

Champion bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reserve champion bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reserve grand champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

All Other Breeds

Champion junior heifer calf: Ty Wright, Jackson

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Lily Stephens, Puxico, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Intermediate champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Lily Stephens, Puxico, Missouri

Junior champion heifer: Lindsey Allen, Jackson

Reserve junior champion heifer: Kole Nothdurft, Advance, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Champion junior bull calf: Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Champion bull calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion bull calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Champion junior bull: Zach Word, Frohna, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion bull: Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Commercial

Grand champion cow/calf:-Blake Hager, Jackson

Champion junior heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Layne Murray, Buncombe, Illinois

Champion heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion heifer calf: Bridget Welker, Cape Girardeau

Senior champion heifer: Shane Jansen, Whitewater

Reserve champion senior heifer: Garrett Brown, Whitewater

Grand champion heifer: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion heifer: Layne Murray, Buncombe, Illinois

DAIRY

Brown Swiss

Junior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson

Senior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Grand champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Guernsey

Junior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve senior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Holstein

Junior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Jersey

Junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Senior champion female: Kirchdoerfer LLC, Cape Girardeau

Reserve senior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion female: Kirchdoerfer LLC, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Milking Shorthorn

Junior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Senior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson

Reserve champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Grand champion female: John Schoen, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Ayrshire

Junior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Senior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Grand champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Draft horses and mules

Draft mules

Grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Reserve grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Grand champion mare mule: Rusty Cumpton, Adrian, Missouri

Reserve grand champion mare mule: Cherlyn Adams, Lamar, Missouri

Champion miniature mule: Andrew Cumpton, Butler, Missouri

Reserve champion miniature mule: Rusty Cumpton, Adrian, Missouri

Champion pair of mules: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Draft Ponies

Champion stallion: Darla Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Draft Horses

Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Reserve champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Champion mare-- Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion mare-- Weston Mangels, Jackson

SWINE

Junior champion Berkshire boar: Colson Byerly, Fredericktown, Missouri

Grand champion Berkshire boar: Colson Byerly, Fredericktown, Missouri

Junior champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Reserve Junior champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Grand champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Reserve grand champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Junior champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve junior champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Junior champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve hunior champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Grand champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Senior champion gilt, all other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve Senior champion gilt, all other breeds: Mark James, Jackson

Junior champion gilt, All Other Breeds: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Junior champion gilt, All Other Breeds: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion gilt, all other breeds: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion gilt, all other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson

Junior champion commercial gilt: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve Junior champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion commercial gilt: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Champion market barrows: Abigail Stidham, Whitewater

Reserve champion market barrows: Kendall Burger, Jackson

SHEEP

Sheep Premier Breeders

Southdown: Julia Yamnitz, Patton, Missouri

Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Katahdins: Austin Petzoldt, Jackson

Other Wool Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Other Meat Breeds: Kiefer Sheep Farm, Patton, Missouri

Poultry and other small animals

Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Sponsored by Power Electric

Reserve champion single comb clean leg standard class: Tami Tyler, Jackson

Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion single comb feather leg standard class: Michael Tyler, Jackson

Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Graham Heating and Air, Chaffee, Missouri

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Maddie Koerner, Jackson

Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Reserve champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Sponsored by Matt's Poultry and Rabbitry

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Layden Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Reserve champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion large duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion large duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Reserve champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Champion goose: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion goose: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge

Champion guinea: Brentley Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Sponsored by Lee's Construction

Reserve champion guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion large pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Dottie Haupt

Reserve champion large pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion small pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Miles Diesel

Reserve champion small pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion dove: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Reserve champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Sponsored by Joe and Gloria Waechter

Reserve champion large rabbit class: Kaleb Davis, Cape Girardeau

Champion medium rabbit class: Halle Duvall, St. Mary, Missouri

Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson

Reserve champion medium rabbit class: Kaydence Smith, Perryville, Missouri

Champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, Jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by MFA Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, jersey wooly: Eva Barnfield, Cape Girardeau

Champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Carson Reker, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by American Farm Mortgage and Financial

Reserve champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion pigeon: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion rabbit: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Field Crops

Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: Sharon Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 1 ear of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: Elizabeth Kight, Marble Hill, Missouri

Grand champion Hay Bale: Eddie Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Horticulture

Best of show: Fruits: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, MO, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Best of show: Vegetables: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Best of show: Miscellaneous: Avery Pobst, Sikeston, MO

Best of show: Garden Display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Floriculture

Best of show: Potted Plant: Barb Ewers, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: Cut Flowers: Brittany McArthur, Jackson

Best of show: Arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau

Family and Consumer Science

Best of show - Canning: Linda Oakley, Sikeston, Missouri

Best of show in Canning received gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef.

Best of show: Baking: Helen Yates, Farmington, Missouri

Best of show: Sewing: Sue Morrow, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: Quilts, Hand-Quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of show: Quilts, Machine-Quilting: Betty Brooks, Jackson

Photography

Best of show: Anna Ahrens, Jackson

Best of show: Age 12 and under: Shawn Cooley, Jackson

Fine Arts

Best of show: Anna Hennemann, Scott City, Missouri

Crafts and Hobbies

Best of show: Sara Bradshaw, Gordonville

4-H/FFA Combined Beef Show

Reserve supreme grand champion steer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Supreme grand champion female: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Hereford

Reserve champion heifer: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Simmental

Grand champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

All other breeds

Grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Commercial

Grand champion cow/calf pair: Blake Hager, Jackson FFA

FFA steers

(sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Inc., Jackson)

FFA grand champion steer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

FFA reserve grand champion steer: Lily Stephens, Puxico FFA

FFA beef showmanship

(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson)

Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

FFA daily rate of gain

(sponsored by Shawneetown Feed & Seed)

Blake Hager, Jackson FFA

4-H/FFA combined dairy show

Jr. champion jersey: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA

Jr. champion brown swiss: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA

Sr. champion jersey: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA

Sr. champion brown swiss: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA

Supreme champion dairy female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA

FFA dairy showmanship

(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson)

Taylor Muench, Oak Ridge FFA

4-H/FFA combined sheep & goat show

FFA market goats

(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP, Advance)

FFA grand champion market goat: Jaxon Layne, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA reserve grand champion market goat: Charla Burns, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA goat showmanship

(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson):

Annabelle Carlisle, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA market lambs

(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP, Advance)

FFA grand champion market lamb: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA

FFA reserve grand champion market lamb: Jodie Layne, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA sheep showmanship

(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson):

Kelsey Cline, Senath-Hornersville FFA

Grand champion suffolk ram: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA

Grand champion AOB ewe: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA

Reserve grand champion AOB ewe: Lori Kent, Meadow Heights FFA

Supreme champion ewe: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA

4-H/FFA combined swine show

Market swine

(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP, Advance)

FFA grand champion market barrows: Trace Gibson, Southland FFA

FFA reserve grand champion market barrows: Kendal Schroeder, Doniphan FFA

FFA swine showmanship

(sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson)

Noah Cunningham, Senath-Hornersville FFA

4-H/FFA swine carcass judging

(sponsored by Southeast CO-OP, Advance)

1st Place: Shaylah Walker, Southland FFA

2nd Place: Dylan Aufdenberg, Jackson FFA

Youth in agriculture award

(sponsored by River Radio Group):

Josey Meier, Jackson FFA

FFA herdsman award

(sponsored by AgriSystems of Cape & Jackson)

Wyatt Hendley, Bloomfield FFA

AG mechanics

(sponsored by Metalweld, Inc., Dexter)

Grand Champion Metal Project: Seth James, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Grand Champion FFA Exhibits: Leah Carlson, Meadow Heights FFA

4-H/FFA tractor rodeo

(sponsored by Davis Fam Supply)

First place: Austin Bodenstein, Jackson FFA

Second place: Gavin Graham, Fredericktown FFA

Third place: Ryan Moore, Neelyville FFA

4-H/FFA public speaking contest

(sponsored by Bank of Advance & Stoddard County Feed & Seed)

First place: Katie Rohan, Fredericktown FFA

Second place: Katelyn Burns, Perryville FFA

Third place: Ahnna Lawrence, Sikeston FFA

4-H Rabbits

Doe

Champion: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville, 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Emma Essner, Tilsit 4-H Club

Buck

Champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Kaleb Davis, Fruitland 4-H Club

Overall grand champion rabbit: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville, 4-H Club

Overall reserve champion rabbit: Emma Essner, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H Guinea Pigs

Champion: Jocelynn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Jocelyn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

Overall grand champion guinea pig: Jocelyn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club

4-H Poultry

Old Cock

Champion: Abigail Stidham, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Curtis Lando, Leopold 4-H Club

Hen

Champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Curtis Lando, Leopold 4-H Club

Cockerel

Champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Pullet

Champion: Abigail Stidham, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Ella Wichern, Gordonville 4-H Club

Ducks

Champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club

Pigeons

Champion: Josh Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club

Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Overall reserve champion poultry exhibiit: Abigail Stidman, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club

4-H Goats

Meat Goats Market Weathers

Heavy weight

Champion: Jesse Watkins, Puxico 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club

Light weight

Champion: Eva Saputo, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Joshua Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club

Grand champion market weather: Jesse Watkins, Puxico 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion market weather: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club

4-H & FFA Combined Goats Breeding Classes

Champion Meat Buck: Gradon Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

Champion Meat Doe: Jesse Watkins, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Champion Dairy Doe: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club

4-H Goat Showmanship

14 and over: Eva Saputo, Leopold 4-H Club

Under 14: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club

4-H Sheep

Market Lambs

Heavy weight

Champion: Annaliese Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Brody Limbaugh, Ripley County 4-H Club

Medium weight

Champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

Light weight

Champion: Conner Rhodes, Country Club 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Layne Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club

Grand champion market lamb: Annaliese Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion market lamb: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin Country 4-H Club

4-H and FFA Combined Sheep Show

Suffolk

Champion Ewe: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club

Reserve champion Ewe: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club

Champion Ram: Emma Chandler, Fredricktown FFA

Reserve champion Ram: Gavin Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H club

Katahdins

Champion Ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Reserve champion Ewe: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Champion Ewe: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Reserve champion Ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Other Breeds

Champion Ewe: Emma Chandler, Fredricktown FFA

Reserve champion Ewe: Lori Kent, Meadow Heights FFA

Grand champion ewe: Emma Chandler,Fredericktown FFA

Reserve grand champion ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Grand champion ram: Emma Chandler,Fredericktown FFA

Reserve grand champion ram: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

4-H Sheep Showmanship

14 and over: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club

Under 14: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club

4-H/FFA Combined Dairy Show

Jersey

Junior Champion Female: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA

Senior Champion Female: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA

Brown Swiss

Junior Champion Female: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA

Senior Champion Female: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA

Holstein

Junior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Senior Champion Female: Kelby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club

All Other Breeds

Junior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Senior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Overall dairy champion: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA

4-H Dairy Showmanship

Under 14: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

4-H Steers

Bucket Calf

Champion: Ava Amus, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club

Class 1

Champion: Izobel Hager, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Austin Thomas, Tilsit 4-H Club

Class 2

Champion: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club

Class 3

Champion Kierstin Bollinger, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion Grant Meyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Class 4

Champion: Frances Hendrix, Youth Livestock 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Ashley Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

Class 5

Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Jacob Bollinger, Cheerful Workers 4-H Club

Class 6

Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Grant Meyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Class 7

Champion: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Jack Dirnberger, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club

4-H grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H reserve grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Overall grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Overall reserve grand champion steer: Abagail Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

4-H Rate of Gain

Under 14: Izobel Hager, Progressive 4-H Club

Over 14: Austin Hunt, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

4-H Swine Barrows

Weight No. 1

Champion: Avree Riley, New Hamburg 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Josh Swain, Leopold 4-H Club

Weight No. 2

Champion: Abigail Stidham, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Peyton Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club

Weight No. 3

Champion: Lydia Shinn, Ripley 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Casen Hamby, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Weight No. 4

Champion: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Kendall Burger, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Weight No. 5

Champion: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmer 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Kendall Burger, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Grand champion barrow: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion barrow: Abigail Stidham, Leopold 4-H Club

4-H & FFA Combined Swine Breeding Stock

Berkshire

Champion female :Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion female: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Champion boar: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmer, 4-H Club

Spotted Poland

Champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Commercial

Champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Grand champion female: Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve grand champion: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Grand champion boar: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmers 4-H Club:

4-H Swine Showmanship

14 Years and older

First: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club

Second: Lydia Shinn, Progressive 4-H Club

11 to 13 years old

First: Maggie Reinert, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club

Second: Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

8 to 10 years old

First: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Second: Eve Nothdurft, Gordonville 4-H Club

4-H Draft Horses, Mules and Draft Ponies

Mini Mules

Champion: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club

Reserve champion: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club

4-H Draft Horse, Pony, Mule Showmanship

14 years and Older: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club

4-H Horse Show

Showmanship

14 years and older: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H/FFA Combined Beef Show

Angus

Champion Heifer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion Heifer: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club

Champion Bull: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Reserve champion Bull: Molly Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Hereford

Champion Heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club

Reserve champion Heifer: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Simmental

Champion Heifer: Kevin Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve champion Heifer: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Other Beef Breeds

Champion Heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve champion Heifer: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club

Commercial

Champion Heifer: Chase Kinder, Daisy 4-H Club

Reserve champion Heifer: Shane Jansen, Delta FFA

Champion Cow/Calf: Blake Hager, FFA

Overall grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Overall reserve grand champion heifer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

Overall grand champion bull: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club

4-H Beef Showmanship

14 years and older: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

11 to 13 years old: Ashley Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club

8 to 11 years old: Molly Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Best of Show awards

Agronomy: Taylor Muench, Pocahontas 4-H Club

Arts & Crafts: Lauren Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club

Arts & Crafts: Makayla Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

Breads: Kason Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club

Clothing: 1st year: Lauren Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club

Clothing & Textiles: Kason Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club

Crochet: Katelyn Burns,, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

Electricity, Small Engines, Welding: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Entomology: Marie Richardson, Gordonville 4-H Club

Floriculture: Blake Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club

Food Nutrition: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Food Preservation: Abigail Haley, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

Horticulture: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Knitting: Anna Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club

Miscellaneous Project: Kelby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club

Miscellaneous Project: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club

Photography photo 1: Allyson Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

Photography photo 2 or 3: Katelyn Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club

Quilting: Asher Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club

Woodwork Large project: Asher Huckstep, Fruitland 4-H Club

Woodwork Small project: Zachary Graves, Gordonville 4-H Club

2021 SEMO winners

Poultry, pigeon, rabbit, & guinea pig dress up contest

First: Ella Wichern, Gordonville and her Harry Potter character chicken

Second: Gradon Ruehling Perryville, Missouri, and his Wonder Chicken

Third: Lila Foote, Gordonville and her Chef chicken

Fourth: Gavin Ruehling,Perryville, Missouri, and his Cluckety Polosi chicken

Fifth: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville and her Brie rabbit

Children's rooster crowing contest

First: Leo Barinque, Cape Girardeau

Second: Evan Wichern, Gordonville

Third: Sophia Barinque, Cape Girardeau

Children's hen clucking contest

First: Sophia Barinque, Cape Girardeau

Second: Maylee McCoy, Morley, Missouri

Community
