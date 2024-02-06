2021 SEMO District Fair Award Winners

Grand champion cow/calf: Joey Rubel, Old Appleton
Champion junior heifer calf: Terry Pohlman, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Verseman Angus, New Wells
Champion heifer calf: Gracyn Meier, Jackson
Reserve champion heifer calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville
Intermediate champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Kierstin Bollinger, Jackson,
Junior champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville
Reserve junior champion heifer: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Senior champion heifer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson
Grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville
Reserve grand champion heifer: Gracyn Meier, Jackson
Champion junior bull calf: Hunter Rubel, Jackson
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Molly Hahs, Friedheim
Champion bull calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville
Reserve champion bull calf: Landon Trankler, Burfordville
Intermediate champion bull: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve intermediate champion bull: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, Illinois
Grand champion bull: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve grand champion bull: Paige Birk, Gordonville
Champion heifer calf: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve champion heifer calf: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Intermediate champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Junior champion heifer: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve junior champion heifer: Jacob Dickinson, Lonedell, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve grand champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Champion bull calf: Michaela and Alex Roth, AMR Cattle Company, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Intermediate champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Junior champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve grand champion bull: Michaela and Alex Roth, AMR Cattle Company, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Hereford champion junior heifer calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve champion heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Intermediate champion heifer: Charlotte Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri
Junior champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve junior champion heifer: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois
Senior champion heifer: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve grand champion heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Champion junior bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Senior champion bull: Jim Ernst, Jackson
Reserve senior champion bull: Cade Shepherd, Mt. Vernon, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois
Reserve grand champion bull: Jim Ernst, Jackson
Champion junior heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve champion heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Intermediate champion heifer: Grant Meyer, Millersville
Junior champion heifer: Campbell Belcher, Buncombe, Illinois
Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Senior champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve senior champion heifer: Shady Ridge Simmentals, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion heifer: Campbell Belcher, Buncombe, Illinois
Reserve grand champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Champion junior bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Whitney Schreckenberg, Whitewater
Champion bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Reserve champion bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Reserve grand champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Champion junior heifer calf: Ty Wright, Jackson
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Lily Stephens, Puxico, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Intermediate champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Lily Stephens, Puxico, Missouri
Junior champion heifer: Lindsey Allen, Jackson
Reserve junior champion heifer: Kole Nothdurft, Advance, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Champion junior bull calf: Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Champion bull calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion bull calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Champion junior bull: Zach Word, Frohna, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion bull: Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Grand champion cow/calf:-Blake Hager, Jackson
Champion junior heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Layne Murray, Buncombe, Illinois
Champion heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion heifer calf: Bridget Welker, Cape Girardeau
Senior champion heifer: Shane Jansen, Whitewater
Reserve champion senior heifer: Garrett Brown, Whitewater
Grand champion heifer: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion heifer: Layne Murray, Buncombe, Illinois
Junior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson
Senior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson
Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Grand champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson
Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Junior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve senior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve grand champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Junior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Reserve senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Reserve grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve junior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Senior champion female: Kirchdoerfer LLC, Cape Girardeau
Reserve senior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion female: Kirchdoerfer LLC, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Junior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Senior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson
Reserve champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Grand champion female: John Schoen, Jackson
Reserve grand champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Junior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Senior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve senior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Grand champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve grand champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Reserve grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Grand champion mare mule: Rusty Cumpton, Adrian, Missouri
Reserve grand champion mare mule: Cherlyn Adams, Lamar, Missouri
Champion miniature mule: Andrew Cumpton, Butler, Missouri
Reserve champion miniature mule: Rusty Cumpton, Adrian, Missouri
Champion pair of mules: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Champion stallion: Darla Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson
Reserve champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson
Champion mare-- Weston Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion mare-- Weston Mangels, Jackson
Junior champion Berkshire boar: Colson Byerly, Fredericktown, Missouri
Grand champion Berkshire boar: Colson Byerly, Fredericktown, Missouri
Junior champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Reserve Junior champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Grand champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Reserve grand champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Junior champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve junior champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Grand champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve grand champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Junior champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve hunior champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Grand champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve Grand champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Senior champion gilt, all other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson
Reserve Senior champion gilt, all other breeds: Mark James, Jackson
Junior champion gilt, All Other Breeds: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve Junior champion gilt, All Other Breeds: Mark James, Jackson
Grand champion gilt, all other breeds: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve grand champion gilt, all other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson
Junior champion commercial gilt: Gracen James, Jackson
Reserve Junior champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Grand champion commercial gilt: Gracen James, Jackson
Reserve grand champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Champion market barrows: Abigail Stidham, Whitewater
Reserve champion market barrows: Kendall Burger, Jackson
Sheep Premier Breeders
Southdown: Julia Yamnitz, Patton, Missouri
Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Katahdins: Austin Petzoldt, Jackson
Other Wool Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Other Meat Breeds: Kiefer Sheep Farm, Patton, Missouri
Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Reserve champion single comb clean leg standard class: Tami Tyler, Jackson
Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Reserve champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Reserve champion single comb feather leg standard class: Michael Tyler, Jackson
Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Maddie Koerner, Jackson
Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Reserve champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Layden Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Champion large duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois
Reserve champion large duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois
Champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois
Reserve champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois
Champion goose: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion goose: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge
Champion guinea: Brentley Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri
Reserve champion guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion large pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Reserve champion large pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion small pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Reserve champion small pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion dove: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Reserve champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Reserve champion large rabbit class: Kaleb Davis, Cape Girardeau
Champion medium rabbit class: Halle Duvall, St. Mary, Missouri
Reserve champion medium rabbit class: Kaydence Smith, Perryville, Missouri
Champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, Jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, jersey wooly: Eva Barnfield, Cape Girardeau
Champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Carson Reker, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion pigeon: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Overall grand champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Overall grand champion rabbit: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: Sharon Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion: 1 ear of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: Elizabeth Kight, Marble Hill, Missouri
Grand champion Hay Bale: Eddie Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: Fruits: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, MO, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show: Vegetables: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show: Miscellaneous: Avery Pobst, Sikeston, MO
Best of show: Garden Display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show: Potted Plant: Barb Ewers, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: Cut Flowers: Brittany McArthur, Jackson
Best of show: Arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau
Best of show - Canning: Linda Oakley, Sikeston, Missouri
Best of show: Baking: Helen Yates, Farmington, Missouri
Best of show: Sewing: Sue Morrow, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: Quilts, Hand-Quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri
Best of show: Quilts, Machine-Quilting: Betty Brooks, Jackson
Best of show: Anna Ahrens, Jackson
Best of show: Age 12 and under: Shawn Cooley, Jackson
Best of show: Anna Hennemann, Scott City, Missouri
Best of show: Sara Bradshaw, Gordonville
Reserve supreme grand champion steer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Supreme grand champion female: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve champion heifer: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Simmental
Grand champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
All other breeds
Grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Grand champion cow/calf pair: Blake Hager, Jackson FFA
FFA grand champion steer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
FFA reserve grand champion steer: Lily Stephens, Puxico FFA
Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Blake Hager, Jackson FFA
Jr. champion jersey: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA
Jr. champion brown swiss: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA
Sr. champion jersey: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA
Sr. champion brown swiss: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA
Supreme champion dairy female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson FFA
Taylor Muench, Oak Ridge FFA
FFA grand champion market goat: Jaxon Layne, Senath-Hornersville FFA
FFA reserve grand champion market goat: Charla Burns, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Annabelle Carlisle, Senath-Hornersville FFA
FFA grand champion market lamb: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA
FFA reserve grand champion market lamb: Jodie Layne, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Kelsey Cline, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Grand champion suffolk ram: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA
Grand champion AOB ewe: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA
Reserve grand champion AOB ewe: Lori Kent, Meadow Heights FFA
Supreme champion ewe: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA
Market swine
FFA grand champion market barrows: Trace Gibson, Southland FFA
FFA reserve grand champion market barrows: Kendal Schroeder, Doniphan FFA
Noah Cunningham, Senath-Hornersville FFA
1st Place: Shaylah Walker, Southland FFA
2nd Place: Dylan Aufdenberg, Jackson FFA
Josey Meier, Jackson FFA
Wyatt Hendley, Bloomfield FFA
Grand Champion Metal Project: Seth James, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Grand Champion FFA Exhibits: Leah Carlson, Meadow Heights FFA
First place: Austin Bodenstein, Jackson FFA
Second place: Gavin Graham, Fredericktown FFA
Third place: Ryan Moore, Neelyville FFA
First place: Katie Rohan, Fredericktown FFA
Second place: Katelyn Burns, Perryville FFA
Third place: Ahnna Lawrence, Sikeston FFA
Champion: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville, 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Emma Essner, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Kaleb Davis, Fruitland 4-H Club
Overall grand champion rabbit: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville, 4-H Club
Overall reserve champion rabbit: Emma Essner, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion: Jocelynn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Jocelyn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
Overall grand champion guinea pig: Jocelyn Morris, Crooked Creek 4-H Club
Champion: Abigail Stidham, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Curtis Lando, Leopold 4-H Club
Champion: Mason Lee, Helping Hands 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Curtis Lando, Leopold 4-H Club
Champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion: Abigail Stidham, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Ella Wichern, Gordonville 4-H Club
Champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club
Champion: Josh Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Caroline Horrell, Leopold 4-H Club
Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Overall reserve champion poultry exhibiit: Abigail Stidman, Bollinger County Outdoor Skills 4-H Club
Heavy weight
Champion: Jesse Watkins, Puxico 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club
Light weight
Champion: Eva Saputo, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Joshua Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club
Grand champion market weather: Jesse Watkins, Puxico 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion market weather: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club
Champion Meat Buck: Gradon Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
Champion Meat Doe: Jesse Watkins, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Champion Dairy Doe: Jessica Blankinship, Risco 4-H Club
14 and over: Eva Saputo, Leopold 4-H Club
Under 14: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club
Champion: Annaliese Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Brody Limbaugh, Ripley County 4-H Club
Champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
Champion: Conner Rhodes, Country Club 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Layne Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club
Grand champion market lamb: Annaliese Whitener, Country Club 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion market lamb: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin Country 4-H Club
Champion Ewe: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club
Reserve champion Ewe: Gavin Ruehling, Country n' Camo 4-H Club
Champion Ram: Emma Chandler, Fredricktown FFA
Reserve champion Ram: Gavin Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H club
Champion Ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Reserve champion Ewe: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion Ewe: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Reserve champion Ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion Ewe: Emma Chandler, Fredricktown FFA
Reserve champion Ewe: Lori Kent, Meadow Heights FFA
Grand champion ewe: Emma Chandler,Fredericktown FFA
Reserve grand champion ewe: Austin Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Grand champion ram: Emma Chandler,Fredericktown FFA
Reserve grand champion ram: Autumn Petzoldt, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
14 and over: Katie McClelland, South Dunklin County 4-H Club
Under 14: Gradon Ruehling, Country 'n Camo 4-H Club
Junior Champion Female: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA
Senior Champion Female: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA
Junior Champion Female: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA
Senior Champion Female: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA
Junior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Senior Champion Female: Kelby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Junior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Senior Champion Female: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Overall dairy champion: Micheal Kieninger, Jackson FFA
4-H Dairy Showmanship
Under 14: Ella Morrison, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion: Ava Amus, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club
Champion: Izobel Hager, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Austin Thomas, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club
Champion Kierstin Bollinger, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion Grant Meyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Champion: Frances Hendrix, Youth Livestock 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Ashley Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Jacob Bollinger, Cheerful Workers 4-H Club
Champion: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Grant Meyer, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Champion: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Jack Dirnberger, New Hamburg Eager Beavers 4-H Club
4-H grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
4-H reserve grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Overall grand champion steer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Overall reserve grand champion steer: Abagail Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Under 14: Izobel Hager, Progressive 4-H Club
Over 14: Austin Hunt, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Champion: Avree Riley, New Hamburg 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Josh Swain, Leopold 4-H Club
Champion: Abigail Stidham, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Peyton Schroeder, Ripley County 4-H Club
Champion: Lydia Shinn, Ripley 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Casen Hamby, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Champion: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Kendall Burger, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Champion: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmer 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Kendall Burger, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Grand champion barrow: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion barrow: Abigail Stidham, Leopold 4-H Club
Champion female :Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion female: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion boar: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmer, 4-H Club
Champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion female: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Grand champion female: Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve grand champion: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Grand champion boar: Colson Byerly, Farmington Farmers 4-H Club:
First: Gracen James, Tilsit 4-H Club
Second: Lydia Shinn, Progressive 4-H Club
First: Maggie Reinert, Puxico Warriors 4-H Club
Second: Hunter Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
First: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Second: Eve Nothdurft, Gordonville 4-H Club
Champion: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club
Reserve champion: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club
14 years and Older: Lexi Stroder, Leopold 4-H Club
Showmanship
14 years and older: Bailey Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Champion Heifer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion Heifer: Gracyn Meier, Progressive 4-H Club
Champion Bull: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Reserve champion Bull: Molly Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Champion Heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Frohna Busy Bees 4-H Club
Reserve champion Heifer: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Champion Heifer: Kevin Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve champion Heifer: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Champion Heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve champion Heifer: Ty Wright, Progressive 4-H Club
Champion Heifer: Chase Kinder, Daisy 4-H Club
Reserve champion Heifer: Shane Jansen, Delta FFA
Champion Cow/Calf: Blake Hager, FFA
Overall grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Overall reserve grand champion heifer: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
Overall grand champion bull: Tyler Meier, Tilsit 4-H Club
14 years and older: Carson Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
11 to 13 years old: Ashley Palisch, Farrar Hawthorne 4-H Club
8 to 11 years old: Molly Hahs, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Agronomy: Taylor Muench, Pocahontas 4-H Club
Arts & Crafts: Lauren Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club
Arts & Crafts: Makayla Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Breads: Kason Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club
Clothing: 1st year: Lauren Aufdenberg, Progressive 4-H Club
Clothing & Textiles: Kason Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club
Crochet: Katelyn Burns,, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Electricity, Small Engines, Welding: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Entomology: Marie Richardson, Gordonville 4-H Club
Floriculture: Blake Aufdenberg, Tilsit 4-H Club
Food Nutrition: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Food Preservation: Abigail Haley, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Horticulture: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Knitting: Anna Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club
Miscellaneous Project: Kelby Schoen, Arnsberg 4-H Club
Miscellaneous Project: Carson Bodenstein, Tilsit 4-H Club
Photography photo 1: Allyson Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Photography photo 2 or 3: Katelyn Burns, Farrar-Hawthorne 4-H Club
Quilting: Asher Ahrens, Progressive 4-H Club
Woodwork Large project: Asher Huckstep, Fruitland 4-H Club
Woodwork Small project: Zachary Graves, Gordonville 4-H Club
First: Ella Wichern, Gordonville and her Harry Potter character chicken
Second: Gradon Ruehling Perryville, Missouri, and his Wonder Chicken
Third: Lila Foote, Gordonville and her Chef chicken
Fourth: Gavin Ruehling,Perryville, Missouri, and his Cluckety Polosi chicken
Fifth: Eva Barnfield, Gordonville and her Brie rabbit
First: Leo Barinque, Cape Girardeau
Second: Evan Wichern, Gordonville
Third: Sophia Barinque, Cape Girardeau
First: Sophia Barinque, Cape Girardeau
Second: Maylee McCoy, Morley, Missouri
