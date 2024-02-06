2021 SEMO District Fair Award Winners

Open Class

Beef

Angus

Grand champion cow/calf: Joey Rubel, Old Appleton

Champion junior heifer calf: Terry Pohlman, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Verseman Angus, New Wells

Champion heifer calf: Gracyn Meier, Jackson

Reserve champion heifer calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Intermediate champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Kierstin Bollinger, Jackson,

Junior champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Reserve junior champion heifer: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Senior champion heifer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson

Grand champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Reserve grand champion heifer: Gracyn Meier, Jackson

Champion junior bull calf: Hunter Rubel, Jackson

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Molly Hahs, Friedheim

Champion bull calf: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Reserve champion bull calf: Landon Trankler, Burfordville

Intermediate champion bull: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve intermediate champion bull: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, Illinois

Grand champion bull: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve grand champion bull: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Charolais

Champion heifer calf: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve champion heifer calf: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Junior champion heifer: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve junior champion heifer: Jacob Dickinson, Lonedell, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve grand champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Champion bull calf: Michaela and Alex Roth, AMR Cattle Company, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Intermediate champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Junior champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve grand champion bull: Michaela and Alex Roth, AMR Cattle Company, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Hereford champion junior heifer calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve champion heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Charlotte Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri

Junior champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve junior champion heifer: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois

Senior champion heifer: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve grand champion heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Champion junior bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Senior champion bull: Jim Ernst, Jackson

Reserve senior champion bull: Cade Shepherd, Mt. Vernon, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Kevin Babbs, Salem, Illinois

Reserve grand champion bull: Jim Ernst, Jackson

Simmental

Champion junior heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve champion heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Grant Meyer, Millersville

Junior champion heifer: Campbell Belcher, Buncombe, Illinois

Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Senior champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve senior champion heifer: Shady Ridge Simmentals, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion heifer: Campbell Belcher, Buncombe, Illinois

Reserve grand champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Champion junior bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Whitney Schreckenberg, Whitewater

Champion bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reserve champion bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reserve grand champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

All Other Breeds

Champion junior heifer calf: Ty Wright, Jackson

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Lily Stephens, Puxico, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Intermediate champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Lily Stephens, Puxico, Missouri

Junior champion heifer: Lindsey Allen, Jackson

Reserve junior champion heifer: Kole Nothdurft, Advance, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Champion junior bull calf: Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Champion bull calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion bull calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Champion junior bull: Zach Word, Frohna, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion bull: Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Commercial

Grand champion cow/calf:-Blake Hager, Jackson

Champion junior heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Layne Murray, Buncombe, Illinois

Champion heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion heifer calf: Bridget Welker, Cape Girardeau

Senior champion heifer: Shane Jansen, Whitewater

Reserve champion senior heifer: Garrett Brown, Whitewater

Grand champion heifer: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion heifer: Layne Murray, Buncombe, Illinois

DAIRY

Brown Swiss

Junior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson

Senior champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Grand champion female: Michael Kieninger, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Guernsey

Junior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve senior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Holstein

Junior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Jersey

Junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Senior champion female: Kirchdoerfer LLC, Cape Girardeau

Reserve senior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion female: Kirchdoerfer LLC, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Milking Shorthorn

Junior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Senior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson

Reserve champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Grand champion female: John Schoen, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Ayrshire

Junior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Senior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Grand champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: Josh Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Draft horses and mules

Draft mules

Grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Reserve grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Grand champion mare mule: Rusty Cumpton, Adrian, Missouri

Reserve grand champion mare mule: Cherlyn Adams, Lamar, Missouri

Champion miniature mule: Andrew Cumpton, Butler, Missouri

Reserve champion miniature mule: Rusty Cumpton, Adrian, Missouri

Champion pair of mules: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Draft Ponies

Champion stallion: Darla Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Draft Horses

Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Reserve champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Champion mare-- Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion mare-- Weston Mangels, Jackson

SWINE

Junior champion Berkshire boar: Colson Byerly, Fredericktown, Missouri

Grand champion Berkshire boar: Colson Byerly, Fredericktown, Missouri

Junior champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Reserve Junior champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Grand champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Reserve grand champion Berkshire gilt: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Junior champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve junior champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion Yorkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Junior champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve hunior champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Grand champion Hampshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Senior champion gilt, all other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve Senior champion gilt, all other breeds: Mark James, Jackson

Junior champion gilt, All Other Breeds: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Junior champion gilt, All Other Breeds: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion gilt, all other breeds: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion gilt, all other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson

Junior champion commercial gilt: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve Junior champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion commercial gilt: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Champion market barrows: Abigail Stidham, Whitewater

Reserve champion market barrows: Kendall Burger, Jackson

SHEEP

Sheep Premier Breeders

Southdown: Julia Yamnitz, Patton, Missouri

Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Katahdins: Austin Petzoldt, Jackson

Other Wool Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Other Meat Breeds: Kiefer Sheep Farm, Patton, Missouri

Poultry and other small animals

Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Sponsored by Power Electric

Reserve champion single comb clean leg standard class: Tami Tyler, Jackson

Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion single comb feather leg standard class: Michael Tyler, Jackson

Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Graham Heating and Air, Chaffee, Missouri

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Maddie Koerner, Jackson

Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Reserve champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Sponsored by Matt's Poultry and Rabbitry

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Layden Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Reserve champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion large duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion large duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Reserve champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Champion goose: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion goose: Scott Henderson, Oak Ridge

Champion guinea: Brentley Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Sponsored by Lee's Construction

Reserve champion guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion large pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Dottie Haupt

Reserve champion large pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion small pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Miles Diesel

Reserve champion small pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion dove: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Reserve champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Sponsored by Joe and Gloria Waechter

Reserve champion large rabbit class: Kaleb Davis, Cape Girardeau

Champion medium rabbit class: Halle Duvall, St. Mary, Missouri

Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson

Reserve champion medium rabbit class: Kaydence Smith, Perryville, Missouri

Champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, Jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by MFA Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, jersey wooly: Eva Barnfield, Cape Girardeau

Champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Carson Reker, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by American Farm Mortgage and Financial

Reserve champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion pigeon: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion rabbit: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Field Crops

Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: Sharon Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 1 ear of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: Elizabeth Kight, Marble Hill, Missouri

Grand champion Hay Bale: Eddie Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Horticulture

Best of show: Fruits: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, MO, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Best of show: Vegetables: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Best of show: Miscellaneous: Avery Pobst, Sikeston, MO

Best of show: Garden Display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Floriculture

Best of show: Potted Plant: Barb Ewers, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: Cut Flowers: Brittany McArthur, Jackson

Best of show: Arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau

Family and Consumer Science

Best of show - Canning: Linda Oakley, Sikeston, Missouri

Best of show in Canning received gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef.

Best of show: Baking: Helen Yates, Farmington, Missouri

Best of show: Sewing: Sue Morrow, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: Quilts, Hand-Quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of show: Quilts, Machine-Quilting: Betty Brooks, Jackson

Photography

Best of show: Anna Ahrens, Jackson

Best of show: Age 12 and under: Shawn Cooley, Jackson

Fine Arts

Best of show: Anna Hennemann, Scott City, Missouri

Crafts and Hobbies

Best of show: Sara Bradshaw, Gordonville

4-H/FFA Combined Beef Show

Reserve supreme grand champion steer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Supreme grand champion female: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Hereford

Reserve champion heifer: Phillip Mueller, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Simmental

Grand champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

All other breeds

Grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Commercial

Grand champion cow/calf pair: Blake Hager, Jackson FFA

FFA steers

(sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Inc., Jackson)

FFA grand champion steer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

FFA reserve grand champion steer: Lily Stephens, Puxico FFA