FeaturesSeptember 18, 2021

2021 SEMO District Fair

Text by Sarah Yenesel Southeast Missourian Thousands flocked to the fairgrounds at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau once again for the SEMO District Fair. The fair's slogan that occasionally echoed through loud speakers was, "Bringing back the fun in '21."...

Attendees enjoy rides as it becomes dusk at the SEMO district fair Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Cape Girardeau.
Attendees enjoy rides as it becomes dusk at the SEMO district fair Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Text by Sarah Yenesel

Southeast Missourian

Thousands flocked to the fairgrounds at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau once again for the SEMO District Fair.

The fair's slogan that occasionally echoed through loud speakers was, "Bringing back the fun in '21."

The festivities began with a parade down Broadway on Sept 11. and ends Sept 18 for the final night.

Zach Williams performs during the SEMO district fair Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Zach Williams performs during the SEMO district fair Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

As usual, the fair included something for everyone, from livestock exhibits and musical entertainment to the midway rides and, of course, fair food classics.

Community
