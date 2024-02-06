2021 SEMO District Fair

The fair's slogan that occasionally echoed through loud speakers was, "Bringing back the fun in '21."

The festivities began with a parade down Broadway on Sept 11. and ends Sept 18 for the final night.

Zach Williams performs during the SEMO district fair Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

As usual, the fair included something for everyone, from livestock exhibits and musical entertainment to the midway rides and, of course, fair food classics.