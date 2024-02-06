2021 SEMO District Fair

Text by Sarah Yenesel
Southeast Missourian
Thousands flocked to the fairgrounds at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau once again for the SEMO District Fair.
The fair's slogan that occasionally echoed through loud speakers was, "Bringing back the fun in '21."
The festivities began with a parade down Broadway on Sept 11. and ends Sept 18 for the final night.
As usual, the fair included something for everyone, from livestock exhibits and musical entertainment to the midway rides and, of course, fair food classics.
