2020 Valedictorians honored

David Layton, Oak Ridge
Top of his class at Oak Ridge, David Layton was involved in basketball, baseball, cross country and FBLA, among other school clubs. He's won numerous awards at the state, district and conference levels for basketball. In the fall, he plans to attend Missouri State University to study pre-health sciences, in hope of becoming a physical therapist. His parents are his biggest inspiration.
Nicole Hart, Van Buren
Van Buren's 2020 valedictorian, Nicole Hart, played on the basketball team while serving on yearbook staff, Beta club, FBLA, Science Club and Student Council, among others. IN FBLA, she won awards at state level and was recognized at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair. She plans to attend Three Rivers College in the fall for pre-health medicine, later transferring to the University of Missouri and then medical school. She would like to become a pediatrician. Her parents and friend, Halee, have been the biggest inspirations to her.
Isaac Thurman, Twin Rivers
While at Twin Rivers High School, valedictorian Isaac Thurman played basketball and baseball and participated in FFA and Beta Club, among others. He placed in district and state FFA competitions, as well as placing in agriculture at Beta State. He anticipates studying agriculture at Three Rivers College in the fall to later pursue a career in farming. His dad is his biggest inspiration, he said, as he tackles difficult tasks in agriculture every day, and he hopes to be like him someday.
Nolan Heady, Ellington High School
Class of 2020 valedictorian Nolan Heady participated in baseball, Beta Club, jazz band, pep band, Robotics Club and FBLA, among others. He earned All-State and Academic All-State in baseball, earned various awards in FBLA, earned Dean's List Nominee in FTC and was elected senior class president. He plans on attending St. Louis University in the fall to study mechanical engineering, hoping to return to run his family's communication business. His baseball coach is one of his biggest inspirations; he said he could visit his coach for advice. Speaking with his 102-year-old great-grandmother also inspires him, he said.
Braden Spies, Chaffee High School
Representing the Class of 2020 as Chaffee valedictorian, Braden Spies was involved in many clubs in high school. He participated in football, track and field, baseball, Beta Club, Foreign Language Club, FBLA, fine arts and Student Council, among others. He plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University in the fall to major in nursing. He hopes to become a nurse practitioner in the future, as he said it's how he can best help others. His mother and father are the biggest inspirations in his life; his mother "in the way she just handles life" and chooses to be happy through any situation, and his dad's hardworking attitude.
