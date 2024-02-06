2020 Valedictorians honored

David Layton, Oak Ridge

Top of his class at Oak Ridge, David Layton was involved in basketball, baseball, cross country and FBLA, among other school clubs. He's won numerous awards at the state, district and conference levels for basketball. In the fall, he plans to attend Missouri State University to study pre-health sciences, in hope of becoming a physical therapist. His parents are his biggest inspiration.

Nicole Hart, Van Buren

Van Buren's 2020 valedictorian, Nicole Hart, played on the basketball team while serving on yearbook staff, Beta club, FBLA, Science Club and Student Council, among others. IN FBLA, she won awards at state level and was recognized at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair. She plans to attend Three Rivers College in the fall for pre-health medicine, later transferring to the University of Missouri and then medical school. She would like to become a pediatrician. Her parents and friend, Halee, have been the biggest inspirations to her.

Isaac Thurman, Twin Rivers

While at Twin Rivers High School, valedictorian Isaac Thurman played basketball and baseball and participated in FFA and Beta Club, among others. He placed in district and state FFA competitions, as well as placing in agriculture at Beta State. He anticipates studying agriculture at Three Rivers College in the fall to later pursue a career in farming. His dad is his biggest inspiration, he said, as he tackles difficult tasks in agriculture every day, and he hopes to be like him someday.