2020 in recipes

In reviewing the year 2020, one anonymous wag has likened it to looking both ways before crossing the street and then getting hit by an airplane.

There's no question that last year, with all of its sadness, is not one we would wish to repeat. And yet, even in a bad year, there are some things we might be happy to have happen again. For me, not surprisingly, most of those things were recipes. Thus, as we begin a new year, it's time once again for my annual review of my favorite dishes from the year just completed.

ATK Chocolate Sheet Cake. Tom Harte ~ photos@semissourian.com

It probably won't escape your notice this time around all of my favorite recipes from last year are for desserts. This doesn't mean there weren't some wonderful main dishes I cooked last year, like the Bombay Chicken in an old New England cookbook loaned to me by my friend Ruth Schulte, or the white Chicken Lasagna which after many attempts I was able to recreate despite losing the original recipe from a magazine that for a while went out of print, or the Pork Marbella, a riff on the popular chicken dish from the classic Silver Palate cookbook. It's just that, for me, if ever there were a year when dessert was needed to raise our spirits, even, alas, at the expense of raising our blood sugar and cholesterol, last year was it. Besides, I readily confess to being one who routinely looks at the dessert menu first when visiting a restaurant, an experience I am eager to resume once that becomes safe.