2018 Valedictorians

What school did you graduate from? Saxony Lutheran High School
What is your hometown? Cape Girardeau
Who are your parents? Carla and Chris Smith
Who is your role model? My Mother
What motivates you? Knowing that I can do anything I set my mind to, if I trust in God and the abilities he's given me.
What were your high-school activities? Beta Club, National Honor Society, Small Group Ministry, and Dance (At the Dance Center).
What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Strengthening, Enlightening, Knowledgeable, Purposeful, and Fun.
What is your advice to underclassmen? Work hard, trust in God, and have fun -- with those three things you can accomplish anything.
What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? A moment I will always remember is going to the movie theater to watch the Goonies with my two best-friends.
What are your post-graduation plans? I plan to attend SIUE and pursue a doctorate in pharmacy.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself working as a pharmacist at a hospital near or in St. Louis. Hopefully, I am still motivated by learning new things and continually putting my trust in Christ despite my attained knowledge.
What school did you graduate from? Delta R-V
What is your hometown? Chaffee, Missouri
Who are your parents? Carl and Jennifer Landewee
Who is your role model? Father and grandfather
What motivates you? A sense of knowing how successful I can be when I work hard and put my mind in accomplishing something.
What were your high-school activities? FFA, 4-H, National Honor Society
What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Fun, interesting, motivating, challenging, exciting
What is your advice to underclassmen? Set your dreams high and work hard to accomplish those dreams.
What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? All of the memories and experiences I shared with my friends.
What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in agribusiness with an emphasis in plant and soil science
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Farming with my dad and grandpa, while working in the agricultural field.
What school did you graduate from? Zalma High School
What is your hometown? Zalma, Missouri
Who are your parents? Jody and April Borders
Who is your role model? My father.
What motivates you? I'm motivated by trying to be the best at everything I do.
What were your high-school activities? Beta and FCCLA
What are five words that capture your high-school experience? I had fun.
What is your advice to underclassmen? My advice to younger class men is that you never need to be afraid to ask for help.
What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? I will always remember when I was first awarded valedictorian because it was one of the happiest moments in my life.
What are your post-graduation plans? To go to SEMO and major in biomedical sciences.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In ten years I see myself as an endodontist.
What school did you graduate from? Scott County Central High School
What is your hometown? Vanduser, Missouri
Who are your parents? Eric and Kim Kesler
Who is your role model? My mom
What motivates you? Being successful
What were your high-school activities? Basketball, softball, nhs, Beta club, fccla, student council
What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Fun, challenging, exciting, enriching, successful
What is your advice to underclassmen? Always be yourself
What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? Winning two sectional basketball games
What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Webster University
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Serving my community as an occupational therapist
-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.