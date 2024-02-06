2018 Valedictorians

Ireland Smith

What school did you graduate from? Saxony Lutheran High School

What is your hometown? Cape Girardeau

Who are your parents? Carla and Chris Smith

Who is your role model? My Mother

What motivates you? Knowing that I can do anything I set my mind to, if I trust in God and the abilities he's given me.

What were your high-school activities? Beta Club, National Honor Society, Small Group Ministry, and Dance (At the Dance Center).

What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Strengthening, Enlightening, Knowledgeable, Purposeful, and Fun.

What is your advice to underclassmen? Work hard, trust in God, and have fun -- with those three things you can accomplish anything.

What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? A moment I will always remember is going to the movie theater to watch the Goonies with my two best-friends.

What are your post-graduation plans? I plan to attend SIUE and pursue a doctorate in pharmacy.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself working as a pharmacist at a hospital near or in St. Louis. Hopefully, I am still motivated by learning new things and continually putting my trust in Christ despite my attained knowledge.

Joseph Landewee

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com 2018 Delta High School valedictorian - Joseph Landewee

What school did you graduate from? Delta R-V

What is your hometown? Chaffee, Missouri

Who are your parents? Carl and Jennifer Landewee

Who is your role model? Father and grandfather

What motivates you? A sense of knowing how successful I can be when I work hard and put my mind in accomplishing something.

What were your high-school activities? FFA, 4-H, National Honor Society

What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Fun, interesting, motivating, challenging, exciting

What is your advice to underclassmen? Set your dreams high and work hard to accomplish those dreams.

What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? All of the memories and experiences I shared with my friends.

What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in agribusiness with an emphasis in plant and soil science

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Farming with my dad and grandpa, while working in the agricultural field.