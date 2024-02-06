2018 Valedictorians

1)

What is your name? Nate Hartmann

What school did you graduate from? Saxony Lutheran High School

What is your hometown? Jackson

Who are your parents? Dennis and Deidre Hartmann

WHO IS YOUR ROLE MODEL? Nana

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU? A desire for excellence

WHAT WERE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES?

Band, National Honor Society, BETA Club, Small Group Ministry, Spanish Club, and Academic Team

WHAT ARE FIVE WORDS THAT CAPTURE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL EXPERIENCE?

Challenging, Enjoyable, Faith-Strengthening

WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO UNDERCLASSMEN?

Be serious about school - every year matters.

WHAT IS A MOMENT OR THEME YOU WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL?

The band tours to Branson/Springfield, Nebraska, and Chicago

WHAT ARE YOUR POST-GRADUATION PLANS?

Go to Murray State University to major in liberal arts and minor in music

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS?

Living life to the fullest and following God's plan for my life

2)

WHAT IS YOUR NAME? Jacob Borders

WHAT SCHOOL DID YOU GRADUATE FROM? Zalma High School

WHAT IS YOUR HOMETOWN? Zalma, Mo

WHO ARE YOUR PARENTS? Jody and April Borders

WHO IS YOUR ROLE MODEL? My father.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU?

I'm motivated by trying to be the best at everything I do.

WHAT WERE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES? Beta and FCCLA

WHAT ARE FIVE WORDS THAT CAPTURE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL EXPERIENCE? I had fun.

WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO UNDERCLASSMEN?

My advice to younger class men is that you never need to be afraid to ask for help.

WHAT IS A MOMENT OR THEME YOU WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL?

I will always remember when I was first awarded valedictorian because it was one of the happiest moments in my life.

WHAT ARE YOUR POST-GRADUATION PLANS?

To go to SEMO and major in Biomedical Sciences.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS?

In ten years I see myself as an endodontist.

3)

WHAT IS YOUR NAME? Sofia Voss

WHAT SCHOOL DID YOU GRADUATE FROM? Saxony Lutheran High School

WHAT IS YOUR HOMETOWN? Cape Girardeau

WHO ARE YOUR PARENTS?

Kristi Bengoa-Voss and Chuck Voss

WHO IS YOUR ROLE MODEL?

Director Greta Gerwig and my brother Elwood Voss

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU?

The idea of creating something that matters

WHAT WERE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES?

National Honor Society, Beta Club, Spanish Club, Art Club, Scholar Bowl, Tennis, Pep Band, Praise Band, Drama

WHAT ARE FIVE WORDS THAT CAPTURE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL EXPERIENCE?

Full of Growth, Exciting, Challenging

WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO UNDERCLASSMEN?

Find a way to balance social life, academics, and extracurriculars. Also, don't be afraid to speak your mind, you won't be rejected, you'll be respected.

WHAT IS A MOMENT OR THEME YOU WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL?

A theme would definitely be "The show must go on"

WHAT ARE YOUR POST-GRADUATION PLANS?

To major in film studies at the University of Missouri and hopefully attend graduate school at UCLA or NYU and not drown in student loans.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS?

Living in a small apartment in some big city somewhere creating films that I'm proud of.

4)

WHAT IS YOUR NAME? Benjamin Krewson

WHAT SCHOOL DID YOU GRADUATE FROM? Jackson High School

WHAT IS YOUR HOMETOWN? Altenburg, MO

WHO ARE YOUR PARENTS?

James Krewson and Shirlene Hecht

WHO IS YOUR ROLE MODEL?

My mother. She has shown me how to see the best in people and to actively seek out the potential in everyone, rather than just scorn at their flaws. She's given me a reason to work hard and aspire to greatness, and she has never given up on me.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU?

I have a fear of being ordinary and not being remembered. One of my flaws is that I'm not satisfied with being okay at whatever I'm interested in. I'm also motivated to make my mother proud.

WHAT WERE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES?

Scholar Bowl Captain and All-District Scholar Bowl Junior and Senior Year, Missouri Scholars Academy, Missouri Scholars 100, Physics of Atomic Nuclei Program at the University of Notre Dame (funded by NSF), SOS Trainer at McDonald's

WHAT ARE FIVE WORDS THAT CAPTURE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL EXPERIENCE? Don't take it too seriously.

WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO UNDERCLASSMEN?

If you ever have an excuse for why you're not succeeding, you're lying to yourself. Stay focused on your goals, whatever they may be and you go farther than you think.

WHAT IS A MOMENT OR THEME YOU WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL?

I'm always going to remember when Mr. Miller, our AP Physics teacher, exposed power companies for selling consumers kilowatt*hours, a unit of energy, not power. "The man ain't selling you power, he's selling you energy."

WHAT ARE YOUR POST-GRADUATION PLANS?

I'm going to do a double major in Physics and Pure Mathematics at the University of Missouri-Columbia. After my four years there, I'll be going to graduate school to get my Ph.D in Mathematics focusing on the subject of Topology.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS?

I'm hoping that I'll have a Ph.D by the time I'm 27. I see myself doing research at a university on the coast and traveling to Europe, specifically Switzerland to see the Large Hadron Collider.

5)

WHAT IS YOUR NAME? Mollie Welker

WHAT SCHOOL DID YOU GRADUATE FROM? Meadow Heights

WHAT IS YOUR HOMETOWN? Patton

WHO ARE YOUR PARENTS? Beverly and Shane Welker

WHO IS YOUR ROLE MODEL?

My parents. They always stand up for what they believe, even if they are standing alone.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU?

Helping others and bettering myself

WHAT WERE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES?

Basketball, softball, beta club, class offices, pep club, FBLA, SADD

WHAT ARE FIVE WORDS THAT CAPTURE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL EXPERIENCE?

Stressful, hilarious, unique, lazy, memorable

WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO UNDERCLASSMEN?

Do your best every single day, but never take yourself too seriously.

WHAT IS A MOMENT OR THEME YOU WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL?

Roaming the hallways with my friends every day

WHAT ARE YOUR POST-GRADUATION PLANS? Semo for nursing degree

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS?

Working in the medical field and starting a family

6)

WHAT IS YOUR NAME? Kayla Meier

WHAT SCHOOL DID YOU GRADUATE FROM? Perryville High School

WHAT IS YOUR HOMETOWN? Perryville, Missouri

WHO ARE YOUR PARENTS?

Karen Hayden (Mother), Pete Meier (Father)

WHO IS YOUR ROLE MODEL?

My role model is my older sister, Janel Erzfeld, as she has influenced me by providing substantial advice and guidance in both my academic and personal life.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU?

I am motivated by the desire to better myself, along with the desire to help others better themselves.

WHAT WERE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES?

Member of the PHS drum line in marching band for 4 years, Member of the PHS concert and jazz bands for 4 years, Member of the drama club for 4 years (participating in a total of 6 play productions), Member of the National Honor Society

WHAT ARE FIVE WORDS THAT CAPTURE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL EXPERIENCE?

Eye-opening, Exciting, Stressful, Social, and above all, Fun

WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO UNDERCLASSMEN?

My advice to underclassmen would be the same advice that my mother always gave to me, "Always strive to do your best. That's all that you can do."

WHAT IS A MOMENT OR THEME YOU WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL?

I will always remember performing the half-time show with the marching band at home football games. It was an incredible feeling to being able to see something that everybody worked so hard on come together into a beautiful show for others.

WHAT ARE YOUR POST-GRADUATION PLANS?

I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University studying either social work or environmental science.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS?

In 10 years, I hope to be successful in my desires to change people's lives for the better.

7)

WHAT IS YOUR NAME? Makayla Job

WHAT SCHOOL DID YOU GRADUATE FROM? Scott City High School

WHAT IS YOUR HOMETOWN? Scott City

WHO ARE YOUR PARENTS? Gary and Marsha Job

WHO IS YOUR ROLE MODEL? My mom

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU?

The idea that there's always something more to do and learn.

WHAT WERE YOUR HIGH-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES?