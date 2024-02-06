20 North's grand opening weekend, plus First Friday and more

It is a weekend for the arts, this weekend.
If you're heading to downtown Cape Girardeau or to the River Campus, you'll see the bright lights and artsy glow of First Friday. It's back in a major way this weekend, albeit socially distanced and with required masks, per Cape Girardeau County's emergency mask order.
There's a major grand opening this weekend, at the art gallery and more, 20 N. Pacific. Owner Paris Newson refers to it affectionately as "20 North," and it's both a physical place and a celebration of the Black community in Cape Girardeau, where everyone is welcome.
"Before anything, we wanted to show Cape, this is a place for the community," Newson said.
They've held a few events here and there this summer, including celebrations around Juneteenth on June 19, a poetry slam and some events geared more toward the arts, and this weekend, they'll have a grand opening that will take three days to celebrate.
Newson said the event will be not huge, but "COVID-huge."
Everything kicks off Friday at 1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting, and that will include tours for anyone curious, Newson said.
Then, the First Friday Art Show is that evening, and featured artists Malcolm "Airbrush Assassin" McCrae and Sky Smith will be on deck.
Newson said there will be tours of "Sky's Room," a nook dedicated to Smith's work.
And entertainment will be provided by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio.
McCrae, a prolific mural artist based in Cape Girardeau, is the featured artist for the month of September, and, Newson said, "for him to be our first featured artist is amazing."
McCrae has curated a show called "The SEMO Black Experience," created to highlight experiences of Black people in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding areas, from past to present.
"As an artist of color, I've found African American history in this area fascinating," McCrae wrote in a Facebook post. "After spending years researching stories and lives of Black excellence and resilience, I am honored to exhibit this work in a new Black owned and operated art gallery!"
McCrae will also debut a new painting dedicated to the life of Madison Robinson, who was killed by gunfire in Cape Girardeau in 2019. Art prints will be available at Friday's show, and a portion of the proceeds will go to #justiceforMadi, McCrae wrote.
On Saturday, Black X Change market will be set up from 2 to 6 p.m., and from 7 to 10 p.m., McCrae will host a paint party as a fundraiser for his Pollination Station traveling art bus, and Kids at Home Art Kits. The latter involves care packages of materials and canvases sent to students around the country who can learn remotely from McCrae, according to previous reporting.
Newson said the '90s paint party will feature R&B music from the 1990s, and painters can fill in a canvas prepared by McCrae himself.
"It's a chance to have a piece of your own art transfused with Malcolm, while having an awesome, socially distanced great time," Newson said.
Seating will be limited due to COVID-19.
Then, Sunday, Soul Sunday debuts, Newson said. "Depending on how you look at it, it's the end of the week or the beginning," Newson said. "Soul Sunday is about taking time to rest, reflect on goals and health, wealth, all of those things."
A free fitness class from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday will introduce attendees to the basics of self care, Newson said.
Of 20 North, Newson said, she's excited to finally be officially open, and to welcome the community into the space.
"My favorite reaction is when people walk in and they literally say 'Whoa, is this in Cape?'" Newson said. "On the one hand, it's just space, but on the other, it's a place with so much energy."
Friday is the first Friday of the month, and that means downtown Cape Girardeau is open later and celebrating the arts. Each site has its own offerings and hours -- here are a couple of highlights.
In addition to the festivities at 20 N. Pacific, Riverside Pottery Studio in the former B'Nai Israel Synagogue at 126 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau will hold a Shawnee Hills pottery trail preview show, from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday in the gallery. I'll be writing about the pottery trail in a future column, and here you have a chance to get a taste before the event.
At Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway, a Black Lives Matter art exhibition will open Friday night with a reception. Students from Southeast Missouri State University were invited to contribute two-dimensional and wall-hung artworks relating to the Black Lives Matter protests and cultural movement. The exhibition is free and will remain up through Sept. 24.
Also at Catapult, "The Masked Creature of Dreams," featuring the work of university student artist Matthew Breeden, will hold a closing reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, and "Mental Landscapes," an exhibition of sculptural works by Jennifer Torres, will be on display starting Friday through Sept. 25.
Over on the university's River Campus, visual artist Edo Rosenblith will display his work in the River Campus Art Gallery during September, opening Friday and on display through Sept. 25.
The exhibit, "Phantasmagoria II Edo & Le'ad Rosenblith The Radiant Twins!", features a range of art forms including painting, illustration, sculpture, printmaking, murals and performance. His densely populated, cartoonish compositions delve into themes of allegory, politics, consumption and the human condition.
A virtual artist's talk will be held at noon Sept. 16 on Instagram Live @rivercampusartgallery. That page will also be a source for images and video walk-throughs of the show.
The River Campus Art Gallery is on the first floor of the Seminary Building in Room 106. They're open until 7 p.m. Friday for First Friday.
All gallery exhibitions, events and talks are free and open to the public. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Also on the River Campus, at Crisp Museum, "Robert Harding Jr: Art from the Heart" opens Friday, and will remain on display through Nov. 8. Admission is free, and face coverings are required.
The exhibit is a retrospective look of Harding's diverse career. A New York native, Harding has explored art all his life, experimenting with nearly every media since childhood. Driven by personal experiences, including the loss of his father in World War II at age six and serving in the military, Harding infuses his works with raw emotion and energy. He has exhibited internationally and taught at the New York School of Interior Design.
The Crisp Museum is in the Cultural Arts Center on the River Campus at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. They're open until 8 p.m. Friday for First Friday.
More info: (573) 651-2260 or museum@semo.edu
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has a new Kids' Membership Program. For $20 per year, a child will receive free monthly art programming (including art education students from SEMO), free participation in the Council's coloring contests, access to outdoor events and a network of friends who value the arts and improve artistic literacy of the community they live in. For every membership purchased, a scholarship membership will be made available to a child in need.
Kids' Club members can be in kindergarten to 12th grade, said Kelly Downes with the Arts Council. "This membership is more than coloring contests. It is a part of our current mission to bring the worlds of Art Education and Public Art together to bring exciting new ways for children to participate in the arts and to understand their value in building community."
More info: semoartscouncil@gmail.com, (573) 334-9233, 16 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, capearts.org
Also at the Arts Council, entries are being accepted via email for the oohART Billboard Contest. The top four winners will have their images featured on a series of digital and print billboards, and is being coordinated by the Arts Council and DSW Signs. Eligible entries can come from professional and nonprofessional artists age 18 and up who live in the Southeast Missouri area, and youth ages 8 to 17 in the youth division. There is an entry fee for adult artists; youth division entries are free.
More info: semoartscouncil@gmail.com, (573) 334-9233, 16 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, capearts.org
