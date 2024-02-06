20 North's grand opening weekend, plus First Friday and more

It is a weekend for the arts, this weekend.

If you're heading to downtown Cape Girardeau or to the River Campus, you'll see the bright lights and artsy glow of First Friday. It's back in a major way this weekend, albeit socially distanced and with required masks, per Cape Girardeau County's emergency mask order.

There's a major grand opening this weekend, at the art gallery and more, 20 N. Pacific. Owner Paris Newson refers to it affectionately as "20 North," and it's both a physical place and a celebration of the Black community in Cape Girardeau, where everyone is welcome.

"Before anything, we wanted to show Cape, this is a place for the community," Newson said.

They've held a few events here and there this summer, including celebrations around Juneteenth on June 19, a poetry slam and some events geared more toward the arts, and this weekend, they'll have a grand opening that will take three days to celebrate.

Newson said the event will be not huge, but "COVID-huge."

Everything kicks off Friday at 1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting, and that will include tours for anyone curious, Newson said.

Natalie McCrae and Malcolm McCrae pose for a photo June 20, 2019, in front of the Pollination Station art bus. Submitted

Then, the First Friday Art Show is that evening, and featured artists Malcolm "Airbrush Assassin" McCrae and Sky Smith will be on deck.

Newson said there will be tours of "Sky's Room," a nook dedicated to Smith's work.

And entertainment will be provided by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio.

McCrae, a prolific mural artist based in Cape Girardeau, is the featured artist for the month of September, and, Newson said, "for him to be our first featured artist is amazing."

McCrae has curated a show called "The SEMO Black Experience," created to highlight experiences of Black people in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding areas, from past to present.

"As an artist of color, I've found African American history in this area fascinating," McCrae wrote in a Facebook post. "After spending years researching stories and lives of Black excellence and resilience, I am honored to exhibit this work in a new Black owned and operated art gallery!"

McCrae will also debut a new painting dedicated to the life of Madison Robinson, who was killed by gunfire in Cape Girardeau in 2019. Art prints will be available at Friday's show, and a portion of the proceeds will go to #justiceforMadi, McCrae wrote.

On Saturday, Black X Change market will be set up from 2 to 6 p.m., and from 7 to 10 p.m., McCrae will host a paint party as a fundraiser for his Pollination Station traveling art bus, and Kids at Home Art Kits. The latter involves care packages of materials and canvases sent to students around the country who can learn remotely from McCrae, according to previous reporting.

Newson said the '90s paint party will feature R&B music from the 1990s, and painters can fill in a canvas prepared by McCrae himself.

"It's a chance to have a piece of your own art transfused with Malcolm, while having an awesome, socially distanced great time," Newson said.

Seating will be limited due to COVID-19.

Then, Sunday, Soul Sunday debuts, Newson said. "Depending on how you look at it, it's the end of the week or the beginning," Newson said. "Soul Sunday is about taking time to rest, reflect on goals and health, wealth, all of those things."

A free fitness class from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday will introduce attendees to the basics of self care, Newson said.

Of 20 North, Newson said, she's excited to finally be officially open, and to welcome the community into the space.

"My favorite reaction is when people walk in and they literally say 'Whoa, is this in Cape?'" Newson said. "On the one hand, it's just space, but on the other, it's a place with so much energy."