2 Florida towns no longer speed traps

They were named speed traps in 1995 following a AAA investigation found profit -- not safety -- was the primary motivation for issuing tickets.

In Waldo, the police department was eventually found to have been issuing speeding tickets based on quotas. The force was disbanded in 2014, and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office now handles traffic enforcement.

The Sun reported Lawtey Mayor Jimmie Scott and others asked AAA to lift the designation because it cast a shadow on the town.