FeaturesJuly 12, 2018

2 Florida towns no longer speed traps

WALDO, Fla. -- After being No. 1 for almost a quarter of a century, the Florida towns of Waldo and Lawtey are now no longer designated "Traffic Traps" by AAA. AAA's Florida public affairs director Matt Nasworthy told The Gainesville Sun they've removed the two cities because they've "made significant improvements."...

Associated Press

WALDO, Fla. -- After being No. 1 for almost a quarter of a century, the Florida towns of Waldo and Lawtey are now no longer designated "Traffic Traps" by AAA.

AAA's Florida public affairs director Matt Nasworthy told The Gainesville Sun they've removed the two cities because they've "made significant improvements."

They were named speed traps in 1995 following a AAA investigation found profit -- not safety -- was the primary motivation for issuing tickets.

In Waldo, the police department was eventually found to have been issuing speeding tickets based on quotas. The force was disbanded in 2014, and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office now handles traffic enforcement.

The Sun reported Lawtey Mayor Jimmie Scott and others asked AAA to lift the designation because it cast a shadow on the town.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

