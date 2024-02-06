2 dead, 44 hurt in bus crash on icy highway near Memphis

BYHALIA, Mississippi -- A tour bus overturned on an icy highway southeast of Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday afternoon, leaving two people dead and injuring all 44 others aboard as a storm blasted parts of the South with sleet and light snow, authorities said.

Sgt. Joey Miller with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop E said in a statement the bus traveling from Huntsville, Alabama, to Tunica County, Mississippi, crashed at 12:35 p.m. on Interstate 269 in the northern part of the state. His statement called the crash "weather-related" but didn't elaborate, though he said the 44 hurt were taken to several hospitals with an array of injuries.

The bus was operated by Teague VIP Express, located in Anniston, Alabama. The company posted a message on its Facebook page: "Our hearts and prayers go out to victims of this tragedy. Please keep everyone involved and families in your prayers."

The red tour bus with white and gray stripes was being towed later Wednesday from the crash site. The bus windows appeared mostly missing or shattered and a smell of gasoline hung in the air. Large scratches and other damage were visible on the driver's side as workers cleared the highway of debris.

The company has only three buses and three drivers, according to licensing information from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and it hasn't had any crashes in the last two years.

A hospital spokeswoman, Ayoka Pond, said 19 passengers were transported from the crash site near Byhalia to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, Mississippi, and three of them were in serious condition there. She said seven others were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville in that Tennessee suburb of Memphis.

An additional 18 passengers were taken to Methodist Hospital Olive Branch in that Mississippi city, said spokeswoman Mary Alice Taylor. The hospital couldn't immediately provide conditions of those patients.