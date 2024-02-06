19th century integrated workplaces

From the 1880s-1920s, Cape Girardeau's Matteson Paint Mill supplied a locally-sourced product desired throughout the region -- that is, if white or "Spanish Brown" suited your purpose.

Today, paint projects start at the home improvement store. A boggling choice of brands, colors, with the shaker machine to mix it all up. It never occurred to me that in a previous era, a high quality paint, renowned regionally for beauty and durability, was made from natural resources dug from the ground in and around Cape Girardeau.

My first awareness of Cape Girardeau's historic paint mill came when reviewing the pension records of Tony McGee, a Civil War veteran of the 57th United States Colored Infantry. Tony was born enslaved in Alabama, but at the age of 18, voluntarily enlisted for Union Army service at Cairo, Illinois, his regiment stationed primarily in Arkansas. In post-war years, McGee worked as a roustabout on steamboats. When Cape Girardeau became his home, he first was a farm worker on the Houck farm, and then at the Matteson Paint Mill.

An active member of Second Missionary Baptist Church, McGee's association with fellow churchmen Edward and George Johnson -- Matteson Mill's crushing plant superintendent and fireman -- may have helped McGee secure a job at the mill. Mill owners, James A. Matteson and his son, Robert W., hired dependable laborers regardless of race.