1956 petitions give a glance at Delta's history

Delta in southern Cape Girardeau County has a fascinating history, beginning long before its incorporation.

Settlers first came to the swampy land in the 1880s. Some were loggers, others fur trappers and hunters. The logging industry and railroads gave Delta its start, according to the Southeast Missourian archives. By 1887, three railroad companies -- Cotton Belt, Iron Mountain and Houck Railroad -- went through the depot at Delta.

On a 1901 map, Delta is marked at the intersection of three railroad lines, but had been turned down for a post office in 1898, because of another post office called "Delto" in Laclede County. It wasn't until 1914, when Delto's post office was abolished, that Delta got its post office.

As for official incorporation, that came several decades later. A petition to that effect was filed in December 1956, along with an affidavit signed by then-postmaster Irvin Swift, affirming that more than two-thirds of the taxable residents had asked that Delta be incorporated as a town. Those 155 signatures meant that the town's population would have been somewhere around 230 at the time.

These documents, along with another petition signed by 24 residents of Corbin's Addition who did not want to be included in the village, now reside at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, as part of the county's history.