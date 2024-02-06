130th Rose Parade boasts floral floats, Chaka Khan

PASADENA, Calif. -- Floral floats and marching bands took to the streets under a sunny California sky as the 130th Rose Parade drew hundreds of thousands of spectators on New Year's Day and millions more watched on TV.

Among the fanciful floats was an award-winning entry from the UPS Store featuring a book-reading, ballet-practicing ostrich named Olive decked out with more than 30,000 pale pink carnations.

The annual extravaganza in Pasadena kicked off with a performance by singer Chaka Khan, the grand marshal of the parade, and featured 40 floats decorated with flowers and waving celebrities. The theme was "The Melody of Life."

There was plenty of sunshine and light breezes, with temperatures reaching about 60 degrees after a chilly and windy night. Dozens of people staked out prime viewing spots Monday and slept bundled up along the route, where overnight temperatures dipped into the 30s.

The parade was briefly interrupted when a float celebrating U.S. railroad heritage broke down and erupted in smoke. Marching bands were able to move around the Chinese American Heritage Foundation's "Harmony Through Union" entry, but other floats couldn't, causing a brief backup.

"We've had a bit of a malfunction," Leeza Gibbons told KTLA-TV viewers. "They're scrambling right now."