Births 3-15-25

Novak
Son to Austin Harris Novak and Kayla Nicole Hodges of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Name, Asher Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Hodges is the daughter of Steven and Nikki Hodges of Jackson. Novak is the son of David Novak of Sikeston and Mashelle Simpson of Cape Girardeau. He is a public safety officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
Hillier
Son to Clayton Michael and Katrina Ann Hillier of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Name, Ridge Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hillier is the former Katrina Trentham, daughter of Cindy Reese of Cape Girardeau. She is a pharmacist with John's Pharmacy. Hillier is the son of Terry and Liz Hillier of Cape Girardeau. He is a sales representative with Delta Companies.
Quade
Daughter to Makenzie Lee and Claudia Jo Quade of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:31 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Name, Bennett Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Quade is the former Claudia Hoffmeister, daughter of Judy and John Hoffmeister of Cape Girardeau. She is a radiology technician with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Quade is the son of Johnny and Janice Quade of Hines Landing. He is a plant technician at Procter & Gamble.
Cherry
Daughter to Dayne Cole and Ashley Dawn Cherry of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Name, Margot Faye. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Cherry is the former Ashley Neupert, daughter of Brian Neupert of Montgomery, Illinois, and Susan Neupert of Scott City. She is a medical coder with MedKoder. Cherry is the son of Dave and Melissa Cherry of Scott City and Ruth McMillan of Scott City. He works at Havco Wood Products.
Jackson
Son to Matthew Cody and Aiyana Dian Jackson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:48 a.m. Sunday, March 2, 2025. Name, Keaton Ray Glenn. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Jackson is the former Aiyana Storie, daughter of Raymond Storie of Marble Hill and Susie Loreda of Chaffee. She works in the medical billing department for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Jackson is the son of Marvin Jackson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Rebecca Troy of Jackson. He is a drywall finisher for Tony Borgfield Drywall & Painting.
Stockard
Daughter to William Tyce Stockard and Emma Catherine Legate of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 p.m. Sunday, March 2, 2025. Name, Lyla Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Legate is the daughter of Amy Joiner of Marble Hill. She works at Fountainbleau Lodge. Stockard is the son of Stephanie Stockard of Jackson and Shawn Stockard.
Montgomery
Daughter to Joshua Scott and Bethany Grace Montgomery of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Name, Adeline Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Montgomery is the former Bethany Hahn, daughter of Gordon and Sheila Hahn of Advance. Montgomery is the son of Jennifer Cookemboo of Advance.
Jefferson
Daughter to Dakota Skye and Abigail Celine Jefferson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:14 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025. Name, Emilia Faye. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jefferson is the former Abigail Larino, daughter of Paul and Cathy Lorino of Montverde, Florida. She is coordinator of administrative operations at Southeast Missouri State University. Jefferson is the son of Randy and Vangie Jefferson of Kimball, Nebraska. He is an electrical controls engineer with Midwest Sterilization.
Cardle
Son to John Cody and Paige Lynda Cardle of Oran, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:45 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025. Name, Pierce Duke. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Cardle is the former Paige Rampley, daughter of Brent and Ginger Rampley of Benton. She is a registered nurse with Cape Cardiology Group with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Cardle is the son of Mitchell and Angela Cardle of Morley. He is a funeral director at Ponder Funeral Home.
