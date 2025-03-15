Births 3-15-25

Novak

Son to Austin Harris Novak and Kayla Nicole Hodges of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Name, Asher Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Hodges is the daughter of Steven and Nikki Hodges of Jackson. Novak is the son of David Novak of Sikeston and Mashelle Simpson of Cape Girardeau. He is a public safety officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Hillier

Son to Clayton Michael and Katrina Ann Hillier of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Name, Ridge Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hillier is the former Katrina Trentham, daughter of Cindy Reese of Cape Girardeau. She is a pharmacist with John's Pharmacy. Hillier is the son of Terry and Liz Hillier of Cape Girardeau. He is a sales representative with Delta Companies.

Quade

Daughter to Makenzie Lee and Claudia Jo Quade of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:31 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Name, Bennett Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Quade is the former Claudia Hoffmeister, daughter of Judy and John Hoffmeister of Cape Girardeau. She is a radiology technician with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Quade is the son of Johnny and Janice Quade of Hines Landing. He is a plant technician at Procter & Gamble.

Cherry

Daughter to Dayne Cole and Ashley Dawn Cherry of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Name, Margot Faye. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Cherry is the former Ashley Neupert, daughter of Brian Neupert of Montgomery, Illinois, and Susan Neupert of Scott City. She is a medical coder with MedKoder. Cherry is the son of Dave and Melissa Cherry of Scott City and Ruth McMillan of Scott City. He works at Havco Wood Products.

