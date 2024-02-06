All sections
FamilyMarch 19, 2025

Birth 3-20-25

Kory and Lisa Mouser of Marquand welcomed their second son, Robert Atwell, on May 4, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast. Weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces, both parents have strong local ties.

Mouser

Son to Kory and Lisa Mouser of Marquand, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 9:08 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024. Name, Robert Atwell. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Mouser is the former Lisa Henderson, daughter of Tom and Carol Henderson of Delta. She is a physical therapist at the Lutheran Home. Mouser is the son of Dennis and Angie Mouser of Marquand. He is a field technician for McCoy Construction and Forestry.

Births

