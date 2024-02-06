Birth 3-20-25

Son to Kory and Lisa Mouser of Marquand, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 9:08 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024. Name, Robert Atwell. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Mouser is the former Lisa Henderson, daughter of Tom and Carol Henderson of Delta. She is a physical therapist at the Lutheran Home. Mouser is the son of Dennis and Angie Mouser of Marquand. He is a field technician for McCoy Construction and Forestry.