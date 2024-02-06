Hurtgen: Who are you becoming?

This past weekend, among the myriads of sports broadcasters celebrating and bemoaning plays and players, one anchor said something that captured my attention. He said evaluating one athlete, “He has to decide what kind of player he wants to become.”

Instead of touting statistics, criticizing their misgivings, or showering them with praise, the anchor focused on the necessity of shaping his future self. His successful athletic career hinged on determining who he wanted to become.

There is a man named Joshua in the Old Testament. Joshua had an inspiring trajectory. A leader in espionage, a war leader, mentored by one of the greatest men in history, and he was publicly appointed to be Moses’ successor. Yet when we come to chapter one of the book that bear his name, he is commanded four times in just a few verses by the Lord to, “be strong and courageous.”

Joshua received this instruction because he was neither. He was fearful and feeble. The people would not follow someone on an unknown quest who lacked conviction and courage. In this moment Joshua had to determine the type of person he was going to become.