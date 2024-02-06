Wasson: When does the corruption end?

Do you trust people? When we watch sports, we often question the officiating. We do not trust our government. We see a two-tiered justice system that punishes some and pardons others for the same crimes. Even churches are subject to corruption. Sadly, some pastors have recently resigned because of disqualifying sins.
When did corruption begin? Each generation can point to an event that challenged their faith in humanity's goodness. We long for the good old days when society was moral, but students of history recognize there has always been corruption. Theologians will point to the beginning of civilization.
In seminary in Texas, I wrote a paper on the doctrine of “Original Sin.” The doctrine's biblical origin is the Garden of Eden in the book of Genesis. God told Adam and Eve not to eat the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. The serpent tempted Eve and questioned what God had said. Eve ate the fruit; she gave some to Adam, and he ate it. From then on, sin entered the world, and all creation was affected.
As I researched the topic, it took only a short time to find theologians who held a low view of Scripture and claimed the story in Genesis was fiction. These pastors and teachers treat the Bible as a children’s book of fairy tales.
In the world of computers, we talk about files being corrupted by a virus. In essence, that is what sin has done to the world. When opening a file, one person introduces a virus that corrupts everything it touches.
There is a remedy for sin, but we will never be completely free from its effects. Romans 5:12 and 17 says, “Therefore, just as sin came into the world through one man, and death through sin, and so death spread to all men because all sinned… For if, because of man’s trespass, death reigned through that one man, much more will those who receive the abundance of grace and the free gift of righteousness reign in life through the one man Jesus Christ.”
We are thankful that Jesus died on the cross to pay the penalty for our sin. He conquered death and rose from the dead. By faith, we believe those forgiven will spend eternity in heaven. Those who reject this offer of salvation will face eternal condemnation.
Original sin introduced death into the world. We still face the physical consequence of death even though we believe that we have an eternal home in Heaven. Scripture teaches that there will be a bodily resurrection in which we will receive a glorified body that will never wear out. This will be much better than an organ transplant or an artificial joint.
Sin destroys and corrupts. When we sacrifice our integrity for the pleasures of sin, it catches up to us. Recent scandals involving Epstein and Diddy have shown this. Many people are terrified that their sin will find them out. The reality is that it will ruin your life. You will not become the first person to get away with it. This is true for everyone, from the politician to the preacher. Jesus was the only perfect person. Our only hope in this life is to discipline ourselves and to be faithful to follow time-tested biblical principles. Judgment Day is coming, and we will all stand before God.
Billy Graham had a rule throughout his life that some have mocked. His policy was to never be alone with a woman who was not his wife or a close relative. Someone has said that the same people who would question this rule will be the first to believe an accusation against a pastor.
It is essential not to make excuses for sin since sin corrupts and will destroy your health, marriage, and reputation and rob you of peace. Restore your faith in the Bible, read it, and live it. We are all a work in progress. We can grow spiritually and become more like Jesus. We call this process sanctification. By God’s grace, we will be sinless in Heaven. There will be no corruption in the Kingdom of God.
Shawn Wasson, D.Min., is the pastor of Bethany Baptist Church.