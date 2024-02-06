Wasson: When does the corruption end?

Do you trust people? When we watch sports, we often question the officiating. We do not trust our government. We see a two-tiered justice system that punishes some and pardons others for the same crimes. Even churches are subject to corruption. Sadly, some pastors have recently resigned because of disqualifying sins.

When did corruption begin? Each generation can point to an event that challenged their faith in humanity's goodness. We long for the good old days when society was moral, but students of history recognize there has always been corruption. Theologians will point to the beginning of civilization.

In seminary in Texas, I wrote a paper on the doctrine of “Original Sin.” The doctrine's biblical origin is the Garden of Eden in the book of Genesis. God told Adam and Eve not to eat the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. The serpent tempted Eve and questioned what God had said. Eve ate the fruit; she gave some to Adam, and he ate it. From then on, sin entered the world, and all creation was affected.

As I researched the topic, it took only a short time to find theologians who held a low view of Scripture and claimed the story in Genesis was fiction. These pastors and teachers treat the Bible as a children’s book of fairy tales.

In the world of computers, we talk about files being corrupted by a virus. In essence, that is what sin has done to the world. When opening a file, one person introduces a virus that corrupts everything it touches.

There is a remedy for sin, but we will never be completely free from its effects. Romans 5:12 and 17 says, “Therefore, just as sin came into the world through one man, and death through sin, and so death spread to all men because all sinned… For if, because of man’s trespass, death reigned through that one man, much more will those who receive the abundance of grace and the free gift of righteousness reign in life through the one man Jesus Christ.”