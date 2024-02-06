Wasson: Seek true advice

Members of the clergy often counsel people. Sometimes, it helps to be clinically trained or at least to know the limits of one’s ability to offer practical guidance. As a pastor, I try to help Christians as well as nonbelievers. How I communicate with a church member trying to live by biblical values may differ from how I would advise a nonbeliever. Christians have the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit as their counselor. They also have a basic understanding of biblical teachings and examples from Scripture.

A person unfamiliar with the Bible cannot be expected to understand biblical examples. Nonbelievers are not always receptive to having their beliefs challenged by someone with a Christian worldview. It is becoming more common for society to question whether a Christian can serve as a judge or politician without showing bias.

Having an undergraduate degree in Psychology, I know my limitations and do not offer long-term counseling services. Most people should seek counsel from family, close friends and their pastor. When seeking professional counseling, it is good to do research and not choose someone who disrespects your religious convictions. As a Christian, I would be unwilling to seek counsel from someone who rejects the gospel of Jesus.

When Jesus was on trial before Pilate, he was questioned, “What is truth?” Pilate’s flippant question is ironic in that Jesus said, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6. Some people believe that there is no absolute truth or that two opposing ideas can be accurate simultaneously. To think biblically, we must reject ideologies that reject the authority of Scripture as the basis of absolute truth.

Often, a person faces a situation whether or not to confront what is bothering him or her honestly and truthfully or to lie and manipulate people to get desired results. If you have counseled before, you recognize that some people attempt to manipulate the counselor to maintain their self-deception. Some counselors encourage people to disobey the commands of Scripture directly.

Did you know that lying is a sign that a person’s spiritual father is the devil? Most cults believe it is O to lie to prospects because making converts is the objective. If someone asks about the more embarrassing aspects of their theology or even radical terroristic beliefs, they will lie and claim those beliefs are untrue, knowing full well they believe such things.