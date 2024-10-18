Wasson: Morality on the ballot

Whenever politics and religion arise, people usually say those subjects are better left alone in polite company. However, professional sports teams violate this standard to the point that you cannot watch football, baseball, basketball, hockey or other sports without political messaging from the league. What is not political these days?

Pete Rose was banned for life for gambling on baseball games, claiming to have never bet against his team. Yet, we are being told that gambling is the solution to our financial woes in public education. How far have we strayed from basic morality? How can a Christian prey upon gambling addicts and their losses to fulfill promises of school funding? Remember, the Lottery would take care of this, and then, in Cape Girardeau, the casino would pay for our public schools. Those promises were not fulfilled, and now they want us to vote for more gambling.

While neither presidential candidate is 100% pro-life, one is radically pro-abortion. That position is opposed to placing any restrictions on abortion as birth control. Many states allow a full-term healthy baby to be aborted if the woman does not want the baby. This is immoral, and it is on the ballot. Amendment 3 also removes parental consent.

Think about how Christians are to look out for the weak and marginalized in our society. While many people twist this ethic to remove standards of morality and to excuse lewd public behavior, no one is more helpless than a healthy baby in her mother’s womb. When an abortion is performed on a late-term pregnancy, the baby is torn apart limb from limb without anesthesia.

Imagine being eaten by a shark. No one can hear you scream under the water, but that does not mean that you will not suffer unspeakable pain.

We also know there is a market for body parts of aborted babies. It is doubtful that potential mothers are aware of what is taking place. Many clinics are not up to code; not everyone performing these gruesome procedures is a medical doctor. We need restrictions.

Why should anyone with a moral objection to abortion be forced to finance this industry? We are told that it is between the woman and the doctor, but no one talks about the baby or the taxpayer who is unwillingly financing the abortion industry.

Some medical doctors say it is a myth that anyone would be denied life-saving medical attention. No matter who wins the election, there will continue to be abortions performed until the hearts and minds of people are changed. Abortion is not a civil right for the baby.