Wasson: Judgment Day

Luke 12:2-3 informs us, “Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed or hidden that will not be known. Therefore, whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops.”
This passage will strike fear in your heart if you have something to hide. We are being told that this administration is wrong for investigating how our tax dollars are being spent. The government audits its citizens, but does not expect to be questioned about how it spends tax dollars.
Waste, fraud and abuse are unacceptable. However, the same entities paid off in secret are working diligently to reshape the narrative. It’s disheartening that some news sources we rely on for information favor one political perspective over the other. According to the Department of Government Efficiency's findings, some have been paid for their support. They must now work to regain the trust of the American people.
It is difficult to explain why many groups received millions of dollars and others received nothing. If anyone thinks the answer to our financial crisis is to get more people to pay taxes, go to the White House’s webpage and see how the money has been misused. What has been hidden is now being revealed. Things need to change.
The purpose of this article is not to enter the debate about whether the executive branch has a right to audit government spending. It is inexcusable that there is no accountability. Those who have been caught remind me of a cheating husband who is complaining about his wife looking at his cellphone. How dare she invade his privacy? However, the reality is that she is invested in the marriage and has the right to hold him accountable for his actions.
Have you ever had to conduct a time study at your workplace? As a staff member of a large church, I once had to analyze how I spent my week. Fortunately for me, this was before we relied heavily on the internet. I had to dial up the web connection whenever I wanted to research information. Hours of aimless surfing were not a temptation then as they are now. Even so, I managed my time better during the study, knowing I needed to give an account for that week.
It might be embarrassing if our deeds were exposed. How much time did we waste each day? How much money did we give? How much did we save? And how much did we waste?
We will all stand before God at the final judgment. While we can ridicule our government's squandering of wealth, what about our stewardship? What does God think of how we have spent our treasure and our abilities? Have we wasted our lives on trivial matters or invested well in the Kingdom of God?
Consider what the Bible says about the Day of The Lord when we will all be held accountable.
Ecclesiastes 12:14 says, “For God will bring every deed into judgment, including every hidden thing, whether it is good or evil.”
1 Corinthians 4:5: “Therefore judge nothing before the appointed time; wait until the Lord comes. He will bring to light what is hidden in darkness and will expose the motives of the heart. At that time each will receive their praise from God.”
This verse should cause us to think more about our actions. 1 Corinthians 11:31: “But if we were more discerning with regard to ourselves, we would not come under such judgment.”
Matthew 12:36 warns us: “But I tell you that everyone will have to give account on the day of judgment for every empty word they have spoken.”
We need to pray for our nation. Those who are looking carefully at our financial situation are warning that we could go bankrupt and collapse as a nation. Many establishment politicians are unwilling to change their ways and want to punish those who expose their deeds.
We have a choice: Do we heed the warning of future judgment or punish those who warn us?
Shawn Wasson, D.Min., is the pastor of Bethany Baptist Church.
