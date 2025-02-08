Wasson: Judgment Day

Luke 12:2-3 informs us, “Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed or hidden that will not be known. Therefore, whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops.”

This passage will strike fear in your heart if you have something to hide. We are being told that this administration is wrong for investigating how our tax dollars are being spent. The government audits its citizens, but does not expect to be questioned about how it spends tax dollars.

Waste, fraud and abuse are unacceptable. However, the same entities paid off in secret are working diligently to reshape the narrative. It’s disheartening that some news sources we rely on for information favor one political perspective over the other. According to the Department of Government Efficiency's findings, some have been paid for their support. They must now work to regain the trust of the American people.

It is difficult to explain why many groups received millions of dollars and others received nothing. If anyone thinks the answer to our financial crisis is to get more people to pay taxes, go to the White House’s webpage and see how the money has been misused. What has been hidden is now being revealed. Things need to change.

The purpose of this article is not to enter the debate about whether the executive branch has a right to audit government spending. It is inexcusable that there is no accountability. Those who have been caught remind me of a cheating husband who is complaining about his wife looking at his cellphone. How dare she invade his privacy? However, the reality is that she is invested in the marriage and has the right to hold him accountable for his actions.

Have you ever had to conduct a time study at your workplace? As a staff member of a large church, I once had to analyze how I spent my week. Fortunately for me, this was before we relied heavily on the internet. I had to dial up the web connection whenever I wanted to research information. Hours of aimless surfing were not a temptation then as they are now. Even so, I managed my time better during the study, knowing I needed to give an account for that week.

It might be embarrassing if our deeds were exposed. How much time did we waste each day? How much money did we give? How much did we save? And how much did we waste?

We will all stand before God at the final judgment. While we can ridicule our government's squandering of wealth, what about our stewardship? What does God think of how we have spent our treasure and our abilities? Have we wasted our lives on trivial matters or invested well in the Kingdom of God?