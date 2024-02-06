Wasson: Balance in the Christian life

One Sunday afternoon, years ago, I went to a Texas Rangers baseball game after church. Nolan Ryan had pitched great in a win against the Chicago White Sox. A self-righteous student overheard our conversation as a friend, and I entered the seminary campus. He launched an attack calling us "Ball Worshippers", a wordplay on pagan Baal worship.

This person constantly challenged the guys in Fort Worth Hall, the men’s dormitory, to forsake sports for Christianity. In his mind, one could not enjoy the things of the world and be a true follower of Christ.

Have you been cautioned not to worship a politician? This advice suggests that political involvement compromises theological beliefs. However, Christians are more than capable of multitasking without surrendering their core values.

The presidential election is over, and conservative Christians are rejoicing. Democrats, who are followers of Jesus, have covertly taken the role of the voice of reason. While they were actively critical during President Trump’s first term, they have remained silent for the last four years. Most people who have criticized Joe Biden have used profanity in a way that would suggest they are not churchgoers.

I hope these people will show similar restraint over the next four years. However, we are already being lectured that a politician is not our savior and that our allegiance should only be to the Lord. It is only a matter of time before they start nitpicking every word and action and shaming Christians as if we are responsible for the president’s actions.

At the time of this writing, the Kansas City Chiefs are 8-0. I am a fan of Patrick Mahomes, and I like several players on the team. While I disagree with Taylor Swift’s politics, I am pulling for her and Travis Kelce to get married and live happily ever after. But I do not worship any of these people. I am happy when they win and sad when they lose, but I know it is just a game.

For the past couple of years, people in sports, the movie industry, the media, and the music industry have been demanding that we vote for the Democratic Party. These people can entertain us without controlling our lives, so we will vote for the person we choose.