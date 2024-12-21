Wasson: Artificial Christmas

This season, a song on the radio says, “Cheer up, It’s Christmas, the happiest time of year”. Many people struggle with holiday depression. This may be because the Christmas season is the time we look forward to all year. When we build something up in our minds, it is hard for whatever it is to live up to our expectations.

We have had funerals recently over the holidays. My father passed away six years ago in December. When someone is seriously ill, we hope they make it through the holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Somehow, we think that if a loved one passes during this time frame, the season will forever be ruined.

Intellectually, we understand that people are born and die throughout the year. Christians know that the good news of Jesus’ birth is for the whole world and is not affected by our circumstances. Have there been times when you have had to tell yourself to cheer up and enjoy Christmas?

We should cherish our memories from childhood. It is good that these memories include loved ones who have passed away. The gospel offers us hope beyond this life. Christians do not mourn as those who have no hope; we believe we will see our loved ones again in Christ.

If we do not feel “Joy to the World”, is it hypocritical to sing it? Are we as fake as an artificial Christmas tree if we are unhappy at Christmas?

Do Christians have to pretend to be happy when they are depressed? We are grieving over the news of school shootings, inner-city killings, international warfare and the sexualization of our children. This world is far from perfect. But faith in Jesus gives us optimism even during chaos.

Sometimes, we are guilty of thinking that the right politicians can solve all the world’s problems. People say we have a gun violence problem, while others say we have a mental health crisis. People intuitively know that we need a savior, but some openly mock and reject the Savior, Jesus. We are facing spiritual warfare — a classic case of good versus evil.