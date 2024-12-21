Wasson: Artificial Christmas

This season, a song on the radio says, “Cheer up, It’s Christmas, the happiest time of year”. Many people struggle with holiday depression. This may be because the Christmas season is the time we look forward to all year. When we build something up in our minds, it is hard for whatever it is to live up to our expectations.
We have had funerals recently over the holidays. My father passed away six years ago in December. When someone is seriously ill, we hope they make it through the holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Somehow, we think that if a loved one passes during this time frame, the season will forever be ruined.
Intellectually, we understand that people are born and die throughout the year. Christians know that the good news of Jesus’ birth is for the whole world and is not affected by our circumstances. Have there been times when you have had to tell yourself to cheer up and enjoy Christmas?
We should cherish our memories from childhood. It is good that these memories include loved ones who have passed away. The gospel offers us hope beyond this life. Christians do not mourn as those who have no hope; we believe we will see our loved ones again in Christ.
If we do not feel “Joy to the World”, is it hypocritical to sing it? Are we as fake as an artificial Christmas tree if we are unhappy at Christmas?
Do Christians have to pretend to be happy when they are depressed? We are grieving over the news of school shootings, inner-city killings, international warfare and the sexualization of our children. This world is far from perfect. But faith in Jesus gives us optimism even during chaos.
Sometimes, we are guilty of thinking that the right politicians can solve all the world’s problems. People say we have a gun violence problem, while others say we have a mental health crisis. People intuitively know that we need a savior, but some openly mock and reject the Savior, Jesus. We are facing spiritual warfare — a classic case of good versus evil.
Have you ever wondered what a “hate crime” is? All crimes involve hatred toward the victim. The love of Christ would cause people to love their neighbor as themselves. If we treated each other as members of the same family, would we not show more kindness and empathy?
Most of the time, when someone commits horrific acts of violence, they are breaking laws already on the books. We feel viscerally that there should be a law against this ever happening. However, God’s law is being ignored and broken. By God’s grace, humans have a sense of right and wrong. However, we have an adversary who is actively trying to destroy us.
Isaiah chapter nine gives us prophecies about the birth of Jesus. It describes light coming in a time of darkness. This is the image of hope that breaks through depression. It represents the end of oppression and warfare. Jesus is called “wonderful counselor, mighty God, everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace”.
Romans 15:13 says, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.”
When we are discouraged, we need to hear Christ's message the most. Celebrating Christmas is not about presents, decorations, artificial evergreen wreaths or plastic Christmas trees. We are celebrating the first coming of the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Our hope is in the Second Coming of Christ. See Matthew 24.
We do not have to fake it to make it this Christmas. Anyone who puts his or her faith in Jesus can experience genuine hope, joy and peace this Christmas. We can share Jesus's love with others through gift-giving and acts of kindness.
Shawn Wasson, D.Min., is the pastor of Bethany Baptist Church.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.