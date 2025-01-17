Submitted: Epiphany blessing at Guardian Angel School

The Epiphany, January 6, is the day that celebrates the visit of the Magi to the baby Jesus. It is the 12th day after Christmas. On January 13, the "Octave Day" of the Epiphany, Fr. Joseph Kelly came to Guardian Angel School and did an Epiphany blessing. This involved a blessing using holy water, incense, and chalk that was blessed on the Epiphany.

Father Kelly started by leading some prayers with all the students and staff lining the halls of Guardian Angel School. Tucker Hahn assisted Father Kelly by holding the holy water for him and helping with the incense.

Next, Father Kelly sprinkled the holy water as he walked down the hallway. More prayers were offered up and he then prepared the incense with Tucker's help and let the fragrant smoke represent our prayers going up to Heaven. After more prayers, Father took the Epiphany chalk and marked the doorway to each classroom, the library and the outside doors. The symbols that were written on the doorways were 20 + C + M + B + 25. The meaning of this is: 2025 is the current year; the CMB stands for the 3 kings: Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar; and the crosses represent the presence and protection of Christ. The CMB also stands for "Christus Mansionem Benedicat", which is Latin for "May Christ Bless this Dwelling".

There is Epiphany chalk, holy water and salt available in Guardian Angel Church for anyone to take and do their own blessing at home. Traditionally, the head of the household does the chalking, unless there is not one available.