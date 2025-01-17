All sections
January 17, 2025

Submitted: Epiphany blessing at Guardian Angel School

Guardian Angel School celebrated the Epiphany with a blessing ceremony led by Fr. Joseph Kelly. The event featured prayers, holy water, incense and the marking of doorways with blessed chalk to symbolize protection.

Father Kelly and Tucker Hahn wait for the students and staff to come to the hallway in preparation for the Epiphany blessing.
Father Kelly and Tucker Hahn wait for the students and staff to come to the hallway in preparation for the Epiphany blessing. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Father Kelly and Tucker Hahn walk down the hallway as Father sprinkles holy water on the students, staff, and doorways.
Father Kelly and Tucker Hahn walk down the hallway as Father sprinkles holy water on the students, staff, and doorways. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Father Kelly puts incense into the thurible held by Tucker Hahn.
Father Kelly puts incense into the thurible held by Tucker Hahn. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Tucker Hahn helps Father Kelly as he swings the thurible back and forth, letting the fragrant smoke bless the halls of Guardian Angel.
Tucker Hahn helps Father Kelly as he swings the thurible back and forth, letting the fragrant smoke bless the halls of Guardian Angel. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Father Kelly marks the doorway of the 3rd and 4th grade classroom as the students and staff watch.
Father Kelly marks the doorway of the 3rd and 4th grade classroom as the students and staff watch. Submitted by Debbie Gaines

The Epiphany, January 6, is the day that celebrates the visit of the Magi to the baby Jesus. It is the 12th day after Christmas. On January 13, the "Octave Day" of the Epiphany, Fr. Joseph Kelly came to Guardian Angel School and did an Epiphany blessing. This involved a blessing using holy water, incense, and chalk that was blessed on the Epiphany.

Father Kelly started by leading some prayers with all the students and staff lining the halls of Guardian Angel School. Tucker Hahn assisted Father Kelly by holding the holy water for him and helping with the incense.

Next, Father Kelly sprinkled the holy water as he walked down the hallway. More prayers were offered up and he then prepared the incense with Tucker's help and let the fragrant smoke represent our prayers going up to Heaven. After more prayers, Father took the Epiphany chalk and marked the doorway to each classroom, the library and the outside doors. The symbols that were written on the doorways were 20 + C + M + B + 25. The meaning of this is: 2025 is the current year; the CMB stands for the 3 kings: Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar; and the crosses represent the presence and protection of Christ. The CMB also stands for "Christus Mansionem Benedicat", which is Latin for "May Christ Bless this Dwelling".

There is Epiphany chalk, holy water and salt available in Guardian Angel Church for anyone to take and do their own blessing at home. Traditionally, the head of the household does the chalking, unless there is not one available.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

