SIKESTON — For most people, carnival food is a once-or-twice-a-year treat, but for those who work the carnivals week in and week out, it’s the norm.

That’s why when the employees with Tinsley’s Amusements of High Hill arrive in Sikeston each September to work the annual Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival, they look forward to the home-cooked meal provided by the Arbutus women’s class at First Baptist Church in Sikeston.

For the past 17 or so years on the Thursday of the carnival, members of the class along with other church volunteers have prepared a huge lunch meal consisting of homemade foods — fried chicken, meat loaf, casseroles and salads of all sorts along with desserts for the workers who tend to the Sikeston carnival goers throughout the week.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, about 30 employees with Tinsley’s turned out for the meal at the church’s family life center.

Sandy George, who has been with Tinsley’s Amusements for more than 30 years, said the workers look forward to the meal provided by First Baptist Church each year. While there are a couple other towns that offer a meal to the carnival workers, it’s not common, she said.

“This one is the biggest and a very sincere one,” George said of the Sikeston meal. “They’ve done it quite a few years.”

In addition to consuming a tasty meal, the Tinsley’s employees also enjoy a basketball scrimmage in the church’s center after eating, George said.

“This meal is very much appreciated by everyone,” George said. “They all eat until they’re full.”

The church has a different menu each year, but there’s always something for everyone, she said.

New employees are taken aback by the meal, she said.

“When a new person comes in, they can't believe what’s done. It’s very overwhelming to them,” George said.

Kenny Bender, CEO/president of Tinsley’s Amusements, said the Sikeston meal couldn’t come at a better time.

“This (Sikeston Cotton Carnival) is our last fair for the season, Bender said. “You look forward to this (meal) every year. I enjoy playing basketball.”

Bender said Tinsley’s books about 20 carnivals in a season that begins in April with the Dogwood-Azalea Festival in Charleston and ends with the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, which ended Saturday, Sept. 28.

Roger Estill, who has been a game operator with Tinsley’s Amusements since 1985, said he also looks forward to working the Sikeston carnival each year.