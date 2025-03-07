Shuck: Stop procrastinating and make that decision

“Should I or shouldn’t I,” Mary kept asking herself. She had been pondering the question for quite a while now, but in spite of her unwavering persistence, Mary could not take that leap of faith — to either do or not to do. However, she went on with her life and kept an open mind. Mary pleaded with God, saying, “God, please give me a sign as to what I should do. You always answer my prayers, so please don’t stop now,” and she waited — and looked, for an answer to her impasse.

The woman needed to know if it would be in everyone’s best interests, especially her own and her children’s, if she moved from the longtime family home and embraced a different location. If she were to do so, she would stay within the same town where she now resided. She tossed an idea around in her head one day, and another one on another day. Mary threw out little hints to other people around her, hoping they could shine some light on that subject. She didn’t want others to tell her what to do, exactly, but Mary wanted to hear some opinions and suggestions, hoping to receive some guidance that would help her make her decision.

Finally, since no one or anything, had, so far, given her an answer, she decided to write down the pros and cons of both settlements. One was the practical one, and the other was her secret dream. Mary’s options were at odds with each other. There seemed to be no clear-cut solutions she could put her finger on and say, “This is it.” Common sense and wishes do not always seem to mix.

All the while, as she wavered back-and-forth about the decision, Mary felt unsettled. Her life and place of residence seemed to be causing turmoil within her. She wanted a more peaceful existence and permanency. After looking at both her pro and con list concerning making a move or staying put, the answer was still unclear. Would she decide to go with her wants and try moving to another location — or would she be practical and stay in the big house that was paid for and nestled in a convenient neighborhood?

Earlier on, Mary thought she would stay in her current home, and she felt she had made a decision. For a day or so, she felt content and like a load had been lifted from her shoulders. Then, afterward, she awoke questioning her decision. Mary has yet to make a permanent call on her dilemma, so she still looks to God and others, while she keeps an open mind, hoping to notice a clear-cut response.