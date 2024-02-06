Shuck: Never stop questioning

Now that the Christmas holidays have spread the joy, peace and love of Jesus Christ, we turn our thoughts toward the New Year. Different people hold various perceptions of what the New Year will bring. We make all sorts of promises, set goals to be a better person, and vow to turn over a new leaf. Others ignore the attention on the new and pledge to continue as they are.
Regardless of what our viewpoint consists of, a quote summed up what I believe my resolution will be for next year. Albert Einstein wrote, “Learn from yesterday, live for today, and hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” I applied the words to my life and attempted to find out how I could live up to that advice within my world.
I have always believed that one doesn’t want or need to live in the past or allow memories to determine how his future should be. What’s done is done and can never be brought back. “Why waste my valuable time regretting what can’t be controlled,” I said, and then I meditated on a statement I recalled from Bible Scripture, “No one who puts his hand to the plow and looks back is fit for the Kingdom of God.” (Luke 9:62)
However, I mulled over some of the good that can come from examining what we have learned from the past. Without the experiences from the past, we would not be where we are today. The hurt, sorrow, mistakes, failures, rejections and successes have provided a toolbox of learning materials. The Scripture changed my way of thinking about looking back. One has to use good judgment, if and when he revisits the past. We must be very careful in allowing negative and discouraging thoughts to enter into our trip into the past. Undue re-living of our yesteryear successes might rule our thoughts and cause us to excessively dwell on old achievements — to live within what’s gone, instead of what’s now — to fail to pursue new goals and look for what can be rather than at what has been.
Despite what has happened or will occur, we must focus on the present. Although focusing on the now may seem boring and like we’re standing still, the present is filled with beautiful patterns and delight. If we search within ourselves we can see the awe of the world, and our hearts will be filled with the majesty that’s in front of us each day. It’s up to us. Even watching the sun rise and set is a miracle, and there is nothing more attractive than seeing the colors and movement of the stars at night. The present can seem harsh and undesirable, but every day is truly a gift, and our life is a treasure. We must embrace what’s before us each day.
Hope is what keeps us going. Without the belief that there is always something of which to look forward to, we can easily slip into despair and depression. We must keep chasing after that carrot that dangles in front of us. It may be as simple as a good meal, a visit from a loved one, or a favorable doctor’s report. Anything that brings us joy is something on which we should dwell. There are times when we must consciously think of a target on which to base our hope, refusing to give in to negativity and unhappiness.
Regardless of what we plan to change during our next year, we cannot confidently move forward without questioning what our last year was like. We need to look backward, to the present, and then, try to imagine our future. We can ask what last year taught us of which we weren’t aware. Hopefully, we will promise to take stock of what’s around us presently and see the beauty and wisdom contained within each day. We can search inside and ask what God intends for us to see in everything. Lastly, we can ask ourselves of what we are hoping. Is our hope based on good values, love, purpose, curiosity, daily reflection and a higher power? Let’s remember, as we enter into our new year, that every second matters.
Ellen Shuck holds degrees in psychology, religious education and spiritual direction. She is the author of the book, “Wisdom for the Journey.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.