Shuck: Never stop questioning

Now that the Christmas holidays have spread the joy, peace and love of Jesus Christ, we turn our thoughts toward the New Year. Different people hold various perceptions of what the New Year will bring. We make all sorts of promises, set goals to be a better person, and vow to turn over a new leaf. Others ignore the attention on the new and pledge to continue as they are.

Regardless of what our viewpoint consists of, a quote summed up what I believe my resolution will be for next year. Albert Einstein wrote, “Learn from yesterday, live for today, and hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” I applied the words to my life and attempted to find out how I could live up to that advice within my world.

I have always believed that one doesn’t want or need to live in the past or allow memories to determine how his future should be. What’s done is done and can never be brought back. “Why waste my valuable time regretting what can’t be controlled,” I said, and then I meditated on a statement I recalled from Bible Scripture, “No one who puts his hand to the plow and looks back is fit for the Kingdom of God.” (Luke 9:62)

However, I mulled over some of the good that can come from examining what we have learned from the past. Without the experiences from the past, we would not be where we are today. The hurt, sorrow, mistakes, failures, rejections and successes have provided a toolbox of learning materials. The Scripture changed my way of thinking about looking back. One has to use good judgment, if and when he revisits the past. We must be very careful in allowing negative and discouraging thoughts to enter into our trip into the past. Undue re-living of our yesteryear successes might rule our thoughts and cause us to excessively dwell on old achievements — to live within what’s gone, instead of what’s now — to fail to pursue new goals and look for what can be rather than at what has been.