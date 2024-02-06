Shuck: Go someplace new and watch a new life grow up around you

Jackie looked at her new house, as she slowly began unpacking her boxes. She and her husband, Jerry, had recently moved from New York City back to Jerry’s much smaller hometown. Jackie was skeptical about whether she could adjust. She had loved the city life with friends around her — restaurants within walking distance and all kinds of exciting things to do. However, her husband felt he should be closer to his parents, since his mom and dad were in dire financial straits and needed help.

Jackie and Jerry also were new parents, so a new babysitter must be found. She pondered this hurdle since she would need to get out and socialize to meet new people, and Jackie was an introvert. After the couple settled into their new, but older home in the new town, Jackie tried to keep afloat by keeping in contact with her former friends in New York. However, she kept comparing the lack of sophistication that was evident in Jerry’s smaller and less cultured community with the obvious, and worldlier atmosphere, present among her friends in the city. Jackie questioned, over and over if she could make the change. It seemed to her that the tone of the new place was dull and ordinary.

As Jackie continued to take care of the baby, with the help of a part-time babysitter, she became more and more involved with the lives of those with whom she now interacted. Jackie finally realized she was becoming like they were. She grew to admire her mother-in-law’s cookie-making hobby, and she began to understand her father-in-law’s weird ways of looking at life. It wasn’t New York, but it yawned and accepted her. Jackie found herself marching along within the town’s lackadaisical cadence. Never wavering, the town refused to walk to the fast and exciting beat of her former city. Had Jackie made a mistake as she agreed to accompany Jerry in his mission of being with his parents?

As time went on, the woman began to adapt to the foreign ways of the residents, and accepted them as her own. Her thinking and desires went from believing that she was above those that lived in the small town, to embracing the new ideas and viewpoints of Jerry’s friends and relatives. Jackie learned she, no longer, could stand the noise and hectic lifestyle of her former place of residence and embraced the pace and customs in the small, unsophisticated place. She found she had taken on a new life in her new location. She had left the old behind and held out her arms toward the acceptance of the new.