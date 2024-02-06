Shuck: Getting used to it

What do we do when we call a plumber, an electrician or someone to mow our lawn, and the person is late, doesn’t show up or does a lousy job? Perhaps our child is constantly late for meals, our parents seldom visit and our boss is in a grumpy mood, as usual. What do we do about all those frustrations? What if our cat won’t stay off the couch, our son is experiencing difficult teenage years and is uncommunicative most of the time? It’s irritating, to say the least, and everyone responds differently.

There is often little we can do except to rant and rave, become upset, see a therapist or throw up our hands and give up, allowing the grievances to affect our mood. Life is full of things that do not go well for us. Those little disappointments, failures, irritations and trying incidents, can mar our happiness and put us on a downhill spiral.

A few months ago, I encountered such an episode. I was attempting to have a tree removed from my backyard. A windstorm had caused a disaster, with limbs strewn here and there. My yard was an unsightly mess. The neighbor, Marsha, needed a couple trees trimmed and cut down also. We had both tried to find a capable and reputable tree trimmer. Many failed to respond to our calls, which left us hanging, still hoping to receive some estimates on the cost of trimming and removing trees. After much searching by both Marsha and myself, we finally received a response from a very professional and reasonably priced business that answered our query promptly.

We immediately set up an appointment for an estimate, to perform the tree service — and settled back to wait for the climber’s arrival. We were so relieved that we, at last, had found a reputable company to do the job. However, our enthusiasm was short-lived because Jake finally appeared, about two hours late, to review the location of the workplaces. By this time, even with my usually calm demeanor and patient temperament, I felt frustrated. I asked Marsha what she thought about Jake’s being so late for the appointment with us. I was surprised at her response. With her, seemingly unruffled feathers, she calmly answered. “Oh, I’m used to it”, and she went on about her business. Marsha’s job requires that she deals, often, with scenarios such as this one. “I could learn from her attitude,” I said to myself.