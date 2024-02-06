Shuck: Dealing with suffering

Do we feel like life is passing us by? Perhaps we think that everything has to be perfect before we can be happy. We also visualize how our life will be when we have all our ducks in a row.

We strive to attain and achieve what we believe will make us flourish and be complete within. We work hard and look forward to the time when we’ve acquired all the techniques, acquisitions, emotional happiness and love that we need. We put our plow to the horse, within our minds and press onward toward the mark of finally having it all together. We tell ourselves that if we manage it right, we’ll have little suffering and a stress-free life, eventually. However, as we age and become more experienced, we take on different views and accumulate wisdom.

Hopefully, the wisdom and experience will guide us toward reality — the reality of seeing what living life is really all about. Within Christianity, Scripture John 16:33 says, “In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” Jesus was attempting to quiet the fears of His listeners by telling them that problems would be with them, but they would have peace in Jesus.

Life is full of suffering. You can’t avoid it so you may have to learn to enjoy it. Buddha says “Have compassion for all beings, rich and poor alike; each has their suffering. Some suffer too much, others too little."

There are benefits to suffering, although most would rather forgo the suffering and forget it has advantages. Even most things we label as being pleasure, are rooted in a bit of discomfort, pain, illness or misery of some kind.

If we plan a wedding that is supposed to be a wonderful and blessed occasion, take stock and look at the physical, financial and mental stress involved. Unless we choose a simple, unassuming ceremony, the joy of the union masks the work and trouble that sets the stage for the event. Usually much toil, capital, sweat and stress are present, beforehand. Although this example merely touches the surface of the connection between suffering and pleasure, know that the toil and effort of the workers brought forth the final result of joy.