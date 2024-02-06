All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FaithDecember 25, 2024

Pope calls for nations to overcome divisions in Christmas address as communities celebrate worldwide

Pope Francis urges global unity and peace in his Christmas address, calling for reconciliation amid conflicts worldwide. Celebrations mark Christmas globally, from a snowy New York to war-torn Ukraine.

SILVIA STELLACCI and COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Military chaplain Yurii of the 24th Mechanized Brigade holds a church service for an infantry unit during Christmas near the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Military chaplain Yurii of the 24th Mechanized Brigade holds a church service for an infantry unit during Christmas near the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the winter and ice swimming club 'Seehunde Berlin', (Berlin Seals), wearing Christmas-themed hats, walk into the water during the traditional annual Christmas swim on Christmas Day, at the Oranke Lake in Berlin, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Members of the winter and ice swimming club 'Seehunde Berlin', (Berlin Seals), wearing Christmas-themed hats, walk into the water during the traditional annual Christmas swim on Christmas Day, at the Oranke Lake in Berlin, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children wearing national suits celebrate Christmas near St. Michael Monastery in a city centre in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Children wearing national suits celebrate Christmas near St. Michael Monastery in a city centre in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, right, and Rabbi Shmuel Segal, left, watch the set-up of a giant Hanukkah Menorah by the Jewish Chabad Educational Center ahead of the Jewish Hanukkah holiday, in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, right, and Rabbi Shmuel Segal, left, watch the set-up of a giant Hanukkah Menorah by the Jewish Chabad Educational Center ahead of the Jewish Hanukkah holiday, in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christians attend the Christmas mass in the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Christians attend the Christmas mass in the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Swiss Guards march in front of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Swiss Guards march in front of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Swiss Guards march in front of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Swiss Guards march in front of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fireworks burst over Saydnaya Convent during the lighting of the Christmas tree, in Saydnaya town on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Fireworks burst over Saydnaya Convent during the lighting of the Christmas tree, in Saydnaya town on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Faithful walk through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful walk through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man stops in prayer as he walks through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A man stops in prayer as he walks through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis sits before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis sits before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis looks on after delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis looks on after delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wearing national suits sing carols as they celebrate Christmas near St. Michael Monastery in a city centre in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
People wearing national suits sing carols as they celebrate Christmas near St. Michael Monastery in a city centre in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Girls in national costumes celebrate Christmas near St. Michael Monastery in a city centre in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Girls in national costumes celebrate Christmas near St. Michael Monastery in a city centre in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man wearing a national costume celebrates Christmas near St. Michael Monastery in a city centre in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A man wearing a national costume celebrates Christmas near St. Michael Monastery in a city centre in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Faithful arrive to walk through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful arrive to walk through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Faithful walk through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful walk through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Faithful walk through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful walk through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Faithful walk through the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful walk through the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houses are seen along the mountain as a cross stands over the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla on Christmas Eve in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Houses are seen along the mountain as a cross stands over the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla on Christmas Eve in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Faithful take photos as they arrive to walk through the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful take photos as they arrive to walk through the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Faithful arrive to walk through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful arrive to walk through the Holy Door of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, after it was opened by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve marking the start of the Catholic 2025 Jubilee. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christians attend the Christmas midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday Dec. 24, 2024. (Alaa Badarneh/Pool via EPA)
Christians attend the Christmas midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday Dec. 24, 2024. (Alaa Badarneh/Pool via EPA)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads the Christmas midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024. (Alaa Badarneh/Pool via EPA)
Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads the Christmas midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024. (Alaa Badarneh/Pool via EPA)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A nun holds a child to light a candle before the Christmas morning Mass at the Chapel of Saint Catherine, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A nun holds a child to light a candle before the Christmas morning Mass at the Chapel of Saint Catherine, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, leads the Christmas morning Mass at the Chapel of Saint Catherine, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, leads the Christmas morning Mass at the Chapel of Saint Catherine, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christians attend the Christmas Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Christians attend the Christmas Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elderly Christian married couple Amal Amouri and her husband Tony Al-Masri sit at their tent at the Muwassi tent camp near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Christmas Day Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Elderly Christian married couple Amal Amouri and her husband Tony Al-Masri sit at their tent at the Muwassi tent camp near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Christmas Day Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amal Amouri shows a cross to the photographer at the tent she and her husband Tony Al-Masri, both Christians, share at the Muwassi tent camp near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Christmas Day Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Amal Amouri shows a cross to the photographer at the tent she and her husband Tony Al-Masri, both Christians, share at the Muwassi tent camp near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Christmas Day Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amal Amouri sets up a little altar at the tent she and her husband Tony Al-Masri, both Christians, share at the Muwassi tent camp near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Christmas Day Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Amal Amouri sets up a little altar at the tent she and her husband Tony Al-Masri, both Christians, share at the Muwassi tent camp near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Christmas Day Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tony Al-Masri, center left, sits with neighbours outside the tent he and his wife Amal Amouri, both Christians, share at the Muwassi tent camp near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Christmas Day Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Tony Al-Masri, center left, sits with neighbours outside the tent he and his wife Amal Amouri, both Christians, share at the Muwassi tent camp near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Christmas Day Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carlos Hebert Plante, who boogie boards daily, dressed as Santa Claus hits the St-Lawrence River amid an air temperature of -14 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day, in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (Bernard Brault /The Canadian Press via AP)
Carlos Hebert Plante, who boogie boards daily, dressed as Santa Claus hits the St-Lawrence River amid an air temperature of -14 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day, in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (Bernard Brault /The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carlos Hebert Plante, who boogie boards daily, dressed as Santa Claus gets ready to hit the St-Lawrence River amid an air temperature of -14 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day, in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (Bernard Brault /The Canadian Press via AP)
Carlos Hebert Plante, who boogie boards daily, dressed as Santa Claus gets ready to hit the St-Lawrence River amid an air temperature of -14 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day, in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (Bernard Brault /The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carlos Hebert Plante, who boogie boards daily, dressed as Santa Claus gets ready to hit the St-Lawrence Riveramid an air temperature of -14 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day, in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (Bernard Brault /The Canadian Press via AP)
Carlos Hebert Plante, who boogie boards daily, dressed as Santa Claus gets ready to hit the St-Lawrence Riveramid an air temperature of -14 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day, in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (Bernard Brault /The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Swimmers take part in the Macmillan Boscombe White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, at Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth, England, Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Swimmers take part in the Macmillan Boscombe White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, at Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth, England, Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis in his traditional Christmas message on Wednesday urged “all people of all nations” to find courage during this Holy Year “to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions” plaguing the world, from the Middle East to Ukraine, Africa to Asia.

The pontiff's “Urbi et Orbi” — “To the City and the World” — address serves as a summary of the woes facing the world this year. As Christmas coincided with the start of the 2025 Holy Year celebration that he dedicated to hope, Francis called for broad reconciliation, “even (with) our enemies.”

"I invite every individual, and all people of all nations ... to become pilgrims of hope,'' the pope said from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica to throngs of people below.

The pope invoked the Holy Door of St. Peter’s, which he opened on Christmas Eve to launch the 2025 Jubilee, as representing God’s mercy, which he said tears down walls of division and dispels hatred.

He called for arms to be silenced in war-torn Ukraine and in the Middle East, singling out Christian communities in Israel and the Palestinian territories, as well as Lebanon and Syria. Francis repeated his calls for the release of hostages taken from Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Pilgrims were lined up on Christmas Day to walk through the great Holy Door at the entrance of St. Peter’s as the Jubilee is expected to bring some 32 million Catholic faithful to Rome. Traversing the Holy Door is one way that the faithful can obtain indulgences, or forgiveness for sins during a Jubilee, a once-every-quarter-century tradition that dates from 1300.

“You feel so humble when you go through the door, that once you go through it is almost like a release, a release of emotions,″ said Blanca Martin, a pilgrim from San Diego. "You feel like now you are able to let go and put everything in the hands of God. See, I am getting emotional. It’s just a beautiful experience.”

Pilgrims submitted to security controls, amid new safety concerns following a deadly Christmas market attack in Germany.

A Chrismukkah miracle as Hanukkah and Christmas coincide

Hanukkah, Judaism’s eight-day Festival of Lights, begins this year on Christmas Day, which has only happened four times since 1900.

The calendar confluence has inspired some religious leaders to host interfaith gatherings, such as a Hanukkah party hosted last week by several Jewish organizations in Houston, Texas, bringing together members of the city’s Latino and Jewish communities for latkes, the traditional potato pancake eaten on Hanukkah, topped with guacamole and salsa.

While Hanukkah is intended as an upbeat, celebratory holiday, rabbis note that it’s taking place this year as wars rage in the Middle East and fears rise over widespread incidents of antisemitism. The holidays overlap infrequently because the Jewish calendar is based on lunar cycles and is not in sync with the Gregorian calendar, which sets Christmas on Dec. 25.

The last time Hanukkah began on Christmas Day was in 2005.

Ukraine marks second Christmas at war

On the front lines of eastern Ukraine, soldiers spent another Christmas locked in grinding battles with Russian forces. It's their second Christmas at war and away from home since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

A soldier with the call sign OREL, the Ukrainian commander of 211th battalion, said he had forgotten it was Christmas Day.

“Honestly, I remembered about this holiday only in the evening (after) someone wrote in the group that today is a holiday,'' he said. “We have no holidays, no weekends. ... I don’t know, I have no feelings, everything is plain, everything is gray, and my thoughts are only about how to preserve my personnel and how to stop the enemy.”

Others, however, said the day brought hope that there would one day be peace. Ukrainians expect the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump may bring about a ceasefire deal, and many soldiers who have borne the brunt of nearly three years of fighting, said they hoped that would be the case.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“On such a day, today, I’d like to wish for all of this to be over, for everyone,'' said Valerie, a Ukrainian soldier in the 24th Mechanized Brigade who would only give his first name. “Of course, there is always hope, there is always hope. Everyone wants peace, everyone wants peace and to return home.”

White Christmas in the U.S. Northeast

Residents of New York City awoke to their first white Christmas in Central Park since 2009, according to the National Weather Service New York. The 843-acre urban park recorded a snow depth of 1 inch at 7 a.m.

In Massachusetts, school children came up with names for a dozen hardworking snowplows, including “Taylor Drift,” “Control-Salt-Delete” and “It’s Snow Problem.” The Massachusetts Department of Transportation this week announced the winners of its competition to name the snowplows, which was open to elementary and middle school students. Other winning names included “Meltin’ John,” “Ice Ice Baby” and the “Abominable Plowman.”

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent part of Christmas Day calling each branch of the military stationed overseas to thank them for their service.

German celebrations muted by market attack

German celebrations were darkened by a car attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday that left five people dead, including a 9-year-old boy, and 200 people injured.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier rewrote his recorded Christmas Day speech to address the attack, saying that “there is grief, pain, horror and incomprehension over what took place in Magdeburg.” He urged Germans to stand together and said “hate and violence must not have the last word.”

A 50-year-old Saudi doctor who had practiced medicine in Germany since 2006 was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and bodily harm. The suspect’s X account describes him as a former Muslim and is filled with anti-Islamic themes.

Some Germans participated in joyful holiday traditions despite tough times. Members of the winter and ice swimming club Seehunde Berlin, or the Berlin Seals, waded into Oranke Lake wearing Santa hats as part of their annual Christmas Day swim. Meanwhile, rabbis gathered in town to watch the set-up of a giant Hanukkah menorah in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

Displaced Christians in Gaza pray for peace

An elderly Christian couple in the Gaza Strip has marked Christmas in a squalid tent camp, separated from their families and friends.

Amal Amouri and her husband, Tony Al-Masri, are members of Gaza’s tiny Christian community. While many of Gaza’s 1,000 or so Christians have sheltered in a Gaza City church throughout the war, the couple is among the hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians who have fled to southern Gaza.

The tent camps in the Muwasi area barely have enough food or proper shelter. Al-Masri recently recovered from a stroke and walks with a cane.

Al-Masri said that before the war, his family would travel to the West Bank town of Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, to celebrate the Christmas. He said being separated from them was especially difficult.

“On days like these, I would be with my children in Bethlehem and with my grandchildren, sitting with all the family. We have been deprived of all of this,” he said. “This is the hardest thing for me. For two years I have not seen my children or grandchildren.”

His wife hung a wooden cross inside their tent, which has pictures of Christian leaders and Jesus and Virgin Mary as well as written prayers in every corner. “I only wish for peace,” she said.

___

Barry reported from Milan. Associated Press writers Melanie Lidman in Jerusalem; Hannah Schoenbaum in Salt Lake City; Rashid Yehya in Teleskaf, Iraq; Evgeniy Maloletka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine; Nick Perry in Boston; and David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany, contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
FaithDec. 21
Hurtgen: 50 Christmases later
FaithDec. 21
Wasson: Artificial Christmas
FaithDec. 13
Shuck: Looking for what’s inside
FaithDec. 7
Wasson: An extraordinary pardon

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Hurtgen: Restoring Christmas
FaithDec. 7
Hurtgen: Restoring Christmas
Shuck: Our effect on others
FaithNov. 27
Shuck: Our effect on others
Wasson: Do not miss Thanksgiving
FaithNov. 23
Wasson: Do not miss Thanksgiving
Hurtgen: Cultivating joy
FaithNov. 23
Hurtgen: Cultivating joy
Spirituality Column: Say what
FaithNov. 21
Spirituality Column: Say what
Submitted: Faithfulness
FaithNov. 19
Submitted: Faithfulness
Shuck: When does life begin?
FaithNov. 16
Shuck: When does life begin?
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Rev. Ellen Gurnon
FaithNov. 14
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Rev. Ellen Gurnon
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy