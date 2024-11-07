Poem: Morning Praise

My eyes have seen beauty,
My soul’s suffered pain.
I count it as growth,
I count it as gain.
I wake in the morning —
What will this day bring?
I pray it brings sunshine
And beautiful things.
I take my puppy outside,
I look all around.
There’s a stillness and peace
As I listen for sound.
The birds chirping,
Hunting for food.
And I thank you, Jesus,
All is good.
There’s a beautiful sunrise,
A gentle breeze.
The sweetness of flowers,
Magnificent trees.
I can sit and enjoy
The dew on the ground.
Birdsong like angels singing,
A most beautiful sound.
I sit and watch
The neighborhood awake.
Some hustling off to work,
Some sleeping late.
They never get old,
God’s gift to me —
All nature sings
in harmony.
It pleases God when
We enjoy his creation.
As we offer up praise
In great jubilation.
As You look down on your child
Created for Your pleasure,
I pray I bring you joy,
Joy without measure.
Betty Henry is an 83-year-old poet who lives in Oak Ridge.
