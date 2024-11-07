All sections
FaithNovember 7, 2024

Poem: Morning Praise

A poem about being grateful for the beauty of nature.

Betty Henry

My eyes have seen beauty,

My soul’s suffered pain.

I count it as growth,

I count it as gain.

I wake in the morning —

What will this day bring?

I pray it brings sunshine

And beautiful things.

I take my puppy outside,

I look all around.

There’s a stillness and peace

As I listen for sound.

The birds chirping,

Hunting for food.

And I thank you, Jesus,

All is good.

There’s a beautiful sunrise,

A gentle breeze.

The sweetness of flowers,

Magnificent trees.

I can sit and enjoy

The dew on the ground.

Birdsong like angels singing,

A most beautiful sound.

I sit and watch

The neighborhood awake.

Some hustling off to work,

Some sleeping late.

They never get old,

God’s gift to me —

All nature sings

in harmony.

It pleases God when

We enjoy his creation.

As we offer up praise

In great jubilation.

As You look down on your child

Created for Your pleasure,

I pray I bring you joy,

Joy without measure.

Betty Henry is an 83-year-old poet who lives in Oak Ridge.

Story Tags
Poem
Nature
Faith
The Best Years
