Poem: Morning Praise

I can sit and enjoy

The dew on the ground.

Birdsong like angels singing,

A most beautiful sound.

I sit and watch

The neighborhood awake.

Some hustling off to work,

Some sleeping late.

They never get old,

God’s gift to me —

All nature sings

in harmony.

It pleases God when

We enjoy his creation.

As we offer up praise

In great jubilation.

As You look down on your child

Created for Your pleasure,

I pray I bring you joy,

Joy without measure.

Betty Henry is an 83-year-old poet who lives in Oak Ridge.