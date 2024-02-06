All sections
FaithMarch 11, 2025

Photo gallery: First Presbyterian Church marks 190 years in Cape Girardeau

First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 190th anniversary, highlighting its historical roles in the community, from hosting the first public library to founding a retirement community.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau, standing much like it did in a 1910 postcard, celebrated its 190th anniversary on Sunday, March 9, 2025.
First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau, standing much like it did in a 1910 postcard, celebrated its 190th anniversary on Sunday, March 9, 2025. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Stephanie Bengtson of Cape Girardeau stands with a family returning to the area from Ghana: Emmanuel Ocran, Ekua Ocran, and Veronica Kaboe, while Pagiel Ocran ran toward the camera.
Stephanie Bengtson of Cape Girardeau stands with a family returning to the area from Ghana: Emmanuel Ocran, Ekua Ocran, and Veronica Kaboe, while Pagiel Ocran ran toward the camera. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
First Presbyterian pastor Ellen Gurnon delivers an opening prayer before a meal.
First Presbyterian pastor Ellen Gurnon delivers an opening prayer before a meal. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The luncheon served as the anniversary kickoff event for the congregation and its sister congregation of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau.
The luncheon served as the anniversary kickoff event for the congregation and its sister congregation of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The congregation gathered and greeted one another after the weekly church service.
The congregation gathered and greeted one another after the weekly church service. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Members who had been part of the church for more than 50 years gathered for a photo.
Members who had been part of the church for more than 50 years gathered for a photo.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Evelyn Stover, Anne Ritter and Sue Burford, all of Cape Girardeau, wore corsages signifying more than 50 years of membership, sharing that the best part was how their fellowship had deepened through the years.
Evelyn Stover, Anne Ritter and Sue Burford, all of Cape Girardeau, wore corsages signifying more than 50 years of membership, sharing that the best part was how their fellowship had deepened through the years. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Lois Scott and John Schneider, both of Cape Girardeau, share a laugh.
Lois Scott and John Schneider, both of Cape Girardeau, share a laugh. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Members chat and greet one another while enjoying the buffet prepared for the luncheon.
Members chat and greet one another while enjoying the buffet prepared for the luncheon.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Georganne Syler of Cape Girardeau, clerk of Session, serves carrot cake, ensuring everyone was fed.
Georganne Syler of Cape Girardeau, clerk of Session, serves carrot cake, ensuring everyone was fed.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Kathy Brown animatedly shares a story.
Kathy Brown animatedly shares a story. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The longest-standing members present at the luncheon were Don Gibson and Neva Kay Ross, each part of the congregation for 78 years.
The longest-standing members present at the luncheon were Don Gibson and Neva Kay Ross, each part of the congregation for 78 years. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Attendees had the opportunity to sign up for 190th Anniversary T-shirts to remember the event.
Attendees had the opportunity to sign up for 190th Anniversary T-shirts to remember the event.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The congregation radiated warmth and love, attendees going home with a “goodie bag".
The congregation radiated warmth and love, attendees going home with a “goodie bag". Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

At a special celebration Sunday, March 9, 2025, members and guests of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated the church's 190th anniversary at its downtown location, 235 Broadway.

Nestled in on the southeast corner of Broadway and Lorimier Street, the church is a downtown landmark. A few notable facts:

• In the 1850s, the church bell served as the city's school bell, fire bell and general alarm bell.

• In 1908, the city's first public library was housed in the church basement.

• In 1912, Cape Girardeau Central High School's first graduation ceremony was held in the church.

• In 1979, members of the church established Chateau Girardeau, the city's first full-service retirement community.

The church's ministry is "Seeking the Heart of God in the Heart of the City."

Ellen Gurnon serves as pastor, and Georganne Syler is clerk of Session.

