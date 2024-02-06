At a special celebration Sunday, March 9, 2025, members and guests of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated the church's 190th anniversary at its downtown location, 235 Broadway.
Nestled in on the southeast corner of Broadway and Lorimier Street, the church is a downtown landmark. A few notable facts:
• In the 1850s, the church bell served as the city's school bell, fire bell and general alarm bell.
• In 1908, the city's first public library was housed in the church basement.
• In 1912, Cape Girardeau Central High School's first graduation ceremony was held in the church.
• In 1979, members of the church established Chateau Girardeau, the city's first full-service retirement community.
The church's ministry is "Seeking the Heart of God in the Heart of the City."
Ellen Gurnon serves as pastor, and Georganne Syler is clerk of Session.
