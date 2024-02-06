No one starts something to leave it undone. You don't begin painting a room to leave some walls unfinished. You don't start a degree program with the intention of withdrawing before completion. We begin every initiative and do so to finish well.

We all have matters left undone. A puzzle sitting unfinished on the table for months. The suitcase sitting in the spot you left it 6 months prior. That critical phone call you never returned. There are all sorts of matters of both small and great consequence left undone.

One of the themes throughout the Bible is, by faith, finishing well. The theme is illustrated by examples and elevated by declarations. One passage that speaks to finishing well is Proverbs 19:20 which reads:

20 Listen to advice and accept instruction,

that you may gain wisdom in the future.

There is a future orientation in these verses. The phrase "wisdom in the future" not only instills the idea of storing up, like a squirrel gathering nuts, of what you need in the future. “In the future” also references your latter day. In other words, a reference to the type of person you want in the days to come.