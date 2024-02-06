No one starts something to leave it undone. You don't begin painting a room to leave some walls unfinished. You don't start a degree program with the intention of withdrawing before completion. We begin every initiative and do so to finish well.
We all have matters left undone. A puzzle sitting unfinished on the table for months. The suitcase sitting in the spot you left it 6 months prior. That critical phone call you never returned. There are all sorts of matters of both small and great consequence left undone.
One of the themes throughout the Bible is, by faith, finishing well. The theme is illustrated by examples and elevated by declarations. One passage that speaks to finishing well is Proverbs 19:20 which reads:
20 Listen to advice and accept instruction,
that you may gain wisdom in the future.
There is a future orientation in these verses. The phrase "wisdom in the future" not only instills the idea of storing up, like a squirrel gathering nuts, of what you need in the future. “In the future” also references your latter day. In other words, a reference to the type of person you want in the days to come.
The gathering of instruction and advice is like a bank account. Some monies you put in the account will be used in the immediate to pay your mortgage, buy your groceries and gas for your car. Other monies will be used in the future. The proverb tells us that the type of future self you envision starts by gathering advice and instruction today. Finishing well begins today.
Secondly, listening and accepting implies humbly seeking out others who will invest in you. Humility to admit you don’t know the answers. Humility in going to another for input. Humility in expressing dependency.
Often, what prevents us from finishing well is not a lack of motivation but isolation. Instead of seeking out others to help with complex matters, you withdraw. Instead of being open with a select few about what is happening in your life, you close yourself off. Too many people isolate themselves while at the same time complaining that no one cares about them. You cannot walk alone and have the richness of others at the same time.
Listing to advice and accepting instruction reminds us that you must live today with your future self in mind. But also you have to bring people into your life. Living and finishing well on this side of heaven is a team sport.
Robert Hurtgen is a husband, father, minister and writer. Read more of him at robhurtgen.wordpress.com.
