Hurtgen: Run intentionally

Anything worth doing must be done intentionally.

In 1 Corinthians 9:24 (NLT), Paul writes, “Don’t you realize that in a race everyone runs, but only one person gets the prize? So run to win!”

Paul uses running as a metaphor for living a life of faithfulness and fruitfulness. He then increases the urgency by insisting we “run to win”. That is, show up for more than the banana and T-shirt. Live with intentionality, determination and focus. Let me suggest three ingredients of running to win.

First, running to win first requires choosing which race to run. When runners register for a race, they do so knowing what type of event they are entering. No one shows up to the starting line expecting a 5K, only to be surprised with an ultra-marathon.

Decide what race you want to compete. Too many become stalled with analysis paralysis. Multiple options result in selecting none. Choosing none is likened to being at the starting line, hearing “go”, only to stand there wondering what you should do.

When asked if he were confident his strategy would succeed, Ulysses S. Grant said, “No, I am not, but in war, anything is better than indecision. We must decide. If I am wrong, we shall soon find it out and can do the other thing. But not to decide wastes both time and money and may ruin everything.”