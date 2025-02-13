Hurtgen: Run intentionally

Anything worth doing must be done intentionally.
In 1 Corinthians 9:24 (NLT), Paul writes, “Don’t you realize that in a race everyone runs, but only one person gets the prize? So run to win!”
Paul uses running as a metaphor for living a life of faithfulness and fruitfulness. He then increases the urgency by insisting we “run to win”. That is, show up for more than the banana and T-shirt. Live with intentionality, determination and focus. Let me suggest three ingredients of running to win.
First, running to win first requires choosing which race to run. When runners register for a race, they do so knowing what type of event they are entering. No one shows up to the starting line expecting a 5K, only to be surprised with an ultra-marathon.
Decide what race you want to compete. Too many become stalled with analysis paralysis. Multiple options result in selecting none. Choosing none is likened to being at the starting line, hearing “go”, only to stand there wondering what you should do.
When asked if he were confident his strategy would succeed, Ulysses S. Grant said, “No, I am not, but in war, anything is better than indecision. We must decide. If I am wrong, we shall soon find it out and can do the other thing. But not to decide wastes both time and money and may ruin everything.”
Running to win requires choosing a direction. If you find you are in the wrong race, choose a different one. Run to win the race you are in.
Second, those who run to win seek out others. A coach. Someone who knows what you don’t. Certainly, you can stumble through matters, figuring them out on your own. But if you want to bring your best self to an uncertain situation, find a coach who's been there before.
Finally, fail. Running to win is a risk, and it stretches you. Sometimes, you’ll feel like you are getting knocked down more than you are crossing the finish line. When you get knocked down, get up and keep running (Proverbs 24:16). If anything is worth doing intentionally, it's worth failing miserably.
Pick a course and give yourself wholeheartedly to it. Surround yourself with others who want you to win. And when you fall, not if, get back up. Run to win.
Robert Hurtgen is a husband, father, minister and writer. Read more of him at robhurtgen.wordpress.com.
