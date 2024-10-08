The longest study of human development and flourishing began in 1938 at Harvard University to observe what causes humans to flourish and be happy. For the past eighty-six years, researchers have observed a spectrum of men and women from various social, economic, political, and religious backgrounds and positions with the one aim of determining what causes some people to be happy and others not.
The grand assumption is one’s happiness is directly tied to health, emotions, genetics, and success in work or hobbies. Certainly, those factors are influential. The researchers have observed, however, that those are not the keys to thriving, longevity, and happiness. The critical component of human thriving and happiness is the ability to develop and maintain relationships.
What the researchers have observed is not new information. Perhaps earth-shattering because of its simplicity, but certainly not unknown. In the Bible, we see relationships as the primary influence upon thriving or demise. One example extends from Romans 16, in which we can draw traits contributing to your happiness.
First, we see mutual affection. Among the long list of men and women, named and unnamed, is a shared love. Paul, writing from a prison cell, was not imprisoned by his circumstances because of the affection he shared. Your ability to thrive is directly tied to the capacity to develop and maintain affectionate relationships.
Second, we see relationships are built around a common purpose. Finding others who possess a shared team, a common task, or a mutual mission unites us with them. The men and women of Romans 16 labored together for the common purpose of sharing and living the certainty of forgiveness and assurance of heaven found in Jesus Christ. Finding your people brings unity.
Last but not final, the list demonstrates the priority of establishing boundaries. The chapter's latter lines warn against those focused on satisfying their appetites. Paul warns the men and women he loves to be wary and avoid those who consume others, are divisive and are obstreperous. Healthy and thriving relationships can only be so when healthy boundaries are drawn and maintained.
Developing and maintaining relationships is critical to navigating your unknown future. People who love you unconditionally. People who you turn to in times of trouble and celebration. People united around a common purpose. Your ability to develop and maintain relationships are essential to your happiness and thriving.
Robert Hurtgen is a husband, father, minister and writer. Read more of him at robhurtgen.wordpress.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.