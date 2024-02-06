I’ve always loved road trips. Selecting a destination, plotting a route, choosing what to stop and see along the way, and finding those little oddities that dot the landscape. Getting your photo in front of the house that inspired Grant Woods’s American Gothic. Standing beneath the towering statue of the Jolly Green Giant or visiting the home of Popeye, the Sailor. These and more are those little oddities, and more make for an epic road trip.

A critical key to an epic road trip is a pre-trip assessment. Oil levels, fuel, tire condition, seat comfort, a good route, and a great playlist are essentials for an excellent road trip. If you do not assess your vehicle, you have a greater chance of ending up broken down on the side of the road.

The same type of assessment necessary for a road trip is also vital for your life. Taking a life assessment creates an opportunity to take stock of the quality of your life, your relationships, what your time is going towards, and where you would like your time and energy to go.

Some ways to conduct a personal assessment include writing your eulogy and identifying those things you hope others say at your funeral. A less morbid tactic is writing down twenty-five things you would like to do, prioritizing them, and then focusing on the top five. Another way is to ask for input from your spouse, your friend, or God.