Hurtgen: 50 Christmases later

This year will be my 50th Christmas, and I have been feeling surprisingly sentimental. Some contributing factors to my surprising sentimentality could be turning 50, working through some personal and family health matters and the fact that my family is no longer filled with little people but mostly adults and teenagers who resemble those little people. These and other factors have spawned a rare sentimentality and reflection.

The gospel of Luke 2:19 records that following the departure of the shepherds to the manger. After hearing them telling their great story of watching their flocks in the field by night and an angel of the Lord appearing to them. Mary “treasured up all these things, pondering them in her heart.” Reflection upon immeasurable treasures is a practice that is not only modeled but is healthy for the soul. I want to share a story from a developing list from the past 50 Christmases.

In 1981, 7-year-old me picked out a Christmas ornament. Little did I know 43 years later I would still be collecting ornaments from that series. My choice has grown into such an extensive collection that these ornaments are displayed on their own tree! These ornaments have become a dominant theme and somewhat of a running joke in our family.

I couldn’t tell you why I chose that ornament from all the options available. Seven-year-old me could not have imagined I would still be collecting these ornaments. Like a pebble dropped into a pond, that seemingly inconsequential decision so many Christmases ago has had a long and enduring ripple.