Nominate a B Magazine Difference Maker

B Magazine Difference Makers go above and beyond to better the region, and we want to shine a light on them.

Whether they are your coworker, neighbor, or someone you know and admire in the community, we want to hear about people who make a difference by putting the needs of others above their own in ordinary and extraordinary ways.

This year's Difference Makers will be recognized in the June 2025 issue of B Magazine and at a community reception in September.

All nominees must reside in the B Magazine coverage area of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, New Madrid, Butler and Dunklin Counties.