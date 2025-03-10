All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 10, 2025

Nominate a B Magazine Difference Maker

Nominate a Difference Maker for B Magazine's 2025 issue. Celebrate those who selflessly uplift their communities in Cape Girardeau and surrounding counties. Submit nominations by April 16, 2025.

B Magazine Difference Makers go above and beyond to better the region, and we want to shine a light on them.

Whether they are your coworker, neighbor, or someone you know and admire in the community, we want to hear about people who make a difference by putting the needs of others above their own in ordinary and extraordinary ways.

This year's Difference Makers will be recognized in the June 2025 issue of B Magazine and at a community reception in September.

All nominees must reside in the B Magazine coverage area of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, New Madrid, Butler and Dunklin Counties.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Click here to submit a nomination.

Sponsored by Edward Jones and Arnold Insurance

Deadline to nominate: April 16, 2025

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 10
Photo gallery: Protesters rally outside John J. Pershing VA ...
NewsMar. 9
Facing competition from Big Tech, states dangle incentives a...
NewsMar. 9
Why are clocks set forward tonight? Thank wars, confusion an...
NewsMar. 8
Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy is arrested in Texas on a fami...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Laps for Lilly: A family's mission to raise mental health awareness through a heartfelt 5K
NewsMar. 8
Laps for Lilly: A family's mission to raise mental health awareness through a heartfelt 5K
Dudley veteran celebrates 100th birthday
NewsMar. 8
Dudley veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Police report 3-8-25
NewsMar. 8
Police report 3-8-25
California and Texas join push to end remote work among state employees
NewsMar. 8
California and Texas join push to end remote work among state employees
Freedom Caucus in Wyoming claims victory with approval of most priorities
NewsMar. 7
Freedom Caucus in Wyoming claims victory with approval of most priorities
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-10-25
NewsMar. 7
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-10-25
Road work: Route N in Scott County closed for culvert replacement
NewsMar. 7
Road work: Route N in Scott County closed for culvert replacement
Boil water advisory for small portion of Cape lifted
NewsMar. 7
Boil water advisory for small portion of Cape lifted
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy