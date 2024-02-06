All sections
June 25, 2018

Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title

Associated Press
Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest on Saturday at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest on Saturday at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.Jeff Chiu ~ Associated Press

PETALUMA, Calif. -- A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

The dog's owner, Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa's win. Brainard found Zsa Zsa on a pet-finding site, according to the contest bio.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections -- some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet. The dogs are evaluated by a panel of judges.

The contestants included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Last year's winner was a 125-pound gentle giant named Martha -- a Neapolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

The contest is in its 30th year. It is usually held Friday nights, but organizers moved the competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.

