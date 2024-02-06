The New Respects | 5 p.m.

American Aquarium | 6:15 p.m.

Colony House 7:45 p.m.

Jukebox the Ghost | 9:15 p.m.

Food and drinks

Rawson said five local food vendors will provide “limited special menus” of five items each to ensure affordability and quick service: Imo’s Pizza, El Sol, Mary Jane Burgers + Brew, Bistro Saffron and Gabriel’s Food & Wine. “This is a really important part of Shipyard, to create kind of a different experience on the food and drink side. You’re able to get anything from a taco to a sushi roll, beer fries to Gabriel’s meat and cheese picnic basket,” he said. The beer garden will be doubled this year, offering 14 drink choices: Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Busch Light, Golden Road Mango Cart, O’Fallon Show Me Amber, O’Fallon Vanilla Pumpkin, Mother’s Lil’ Helper, Mother’s Chugsuckle, O’Fallon Uncanny Cocktails, Natural Light Seltzer Aloha Beaches, Natural Light Seltzer Catalina Lime Mixer, and Naturdays. Saint Francis also will be providing free, filtered water during the event. No outside food or beverages are allowed.

Activities

“Each of our nine top sponsors created an on-site experience for people to interact with throughout the day,” Rawson said, “so beyond just the music, food and drinks, there’s something to do all day.” Isle Casino will offer Blackjack lessons; United Airlines will be giving away round-trip flights to Chicago; La Croix Church will have an on-site “Shipyard Oasis” and has partnered with Red Banner Coffee Roasters for a free pop-up coffee shop — in a shipping container; Drury Hotels will have an Instagram-ready destination picture frame for photo ops. And children will have access to temporary tattoos, face painting, sing-a-longs, crafts and balloon animals.

Parking, security and admission

A shuttle will pick up attendees (with general admission tickets) at three locations in downtown Cape Girardeau: Isle Casino’s south parking lot, The John Boardman Pavillion at Independence and Main streets and the parking lot located at Cape Girardeau City Hall on Independence and Fountain streets. And there’s no need to worry about security; Rawson said the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be on-site both days — with metal detection and bag checks — alongside a security company to ensure safety to all attendees on the premises. “It’s a safe place to be,” he said.

Tickets are $45 for general admission today and Saturday; children age 10 and younger are free with a ticketed adult.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.