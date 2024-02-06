All sections
August 30, 2019

Your guide to #Fawkesfest19: 55-band festival to rock downtown Cape for charity

How often does a multi-location, 55-band festival happen in downtown Cape Girardeau? So far, once a year — it's called Fawkesfest. And 50% of the profits will benefit Safe House for Women and Honorable Young Men Club. Rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is set to co-headline with country-punk rock five-member Lucero, and you've got the inside scoop...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Isabella — who plays Saturday night during Fawkesfest19 — performs a show Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City.
Isabella — who plays Saturday night during Fawkesfest19 — performs a show Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City. Southeast Missourian, file

How often does a multi-location, 55-band festival happen in downtown Cape Girardeau? So far, once a year — it's called Fawkesfest. And 50% of the profits will benefit Safe House for Women and Honorable Young Men Club. Rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is set to co-headline with country-punk rock five-member Lucero, and you've got the inside scoop.

Though the bands performing are a unique collection, Justin Aden — owner of local promotion company Fawkes Entertainment and former owner of Mixing 10 — said he doesn't want the addition of touring bands to deflect the importance of supporting local talent.

"We have some amazing local talent and local musicians I really want to spotlight," he said.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will headline the second night of Fawkesfest19 on Aug. 31 at The Library in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will headline the second night of Fawkesfest19 on Aug. 31 at The Library in downtown Cape Girardeau.facebook.com/redjumpsuitapparatus

Here's the lineup for Fawkesfest19:

Shakers Bar is seen Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 2 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
Shakers Bar is seen Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 2 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Shakers Bar

* Nervebone | 5:30 to 6 p.m. Friday

* Kyle Wayne Fields | 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Friday

* Normundy | 7:05 to 7:35 p.m. Friday

* The Many Colored Death | 7:50 to 8:20 p.m. Friday

* Eurydice | 8:30 to 9 p.m. Friday

* Luxora | 9:20 to 9:50 p.m. Friday

* Once Rivals | 10:10 to 10:40 p.m. Friday

* Emaciation | 11 to 11:30 p.m. Friday

* Broken Youth | 11:45 p.m. to 12:25 a.m. Friday

* Hallow Point | 12:40 to 1:15 a.m. Friday

* Gary Robert and Community | 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

* Ghost Town Remedy | 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday

* Granger | 4:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday

* New American Classic | 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. Saturday

* Frenchie | 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday

* The Cinema Story | 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. Saturday

* Calloway Circus | 7:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday

* A War Within | 8:15 to 8:45 p.m. Saturday

* The Anchor | 9 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

* Normundy | 9:45 to 10:15 p.m. Saturday

* Ursa Major |10:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday

* The Wild and Free | 11:15 to 11:45 p.m. Saturday

* Eyes Set To Kill | midnight to 12:30 a.m. Saturday

* Discrepancies | 12:45 to 1:15 a.m. Saturday

Tickets: $7 each night | Tickets may be purchased at the door

The Library

The Library is seen Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 10 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
The Library is seen Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 10 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

* Chasing Jonah | 6 to 6:40 p.m. Friday

* Bird Laww | 7 to 7:40 p.m. Friday

* The Friendly Degenerates | 8 to 8:40 p.m. Friday

* Jamie Gooch & Friends | 9 to 9:40 p.m. Friday

* Lucero | 10:15 to 11:15 p.m. Friday

* Conman Economy | 5 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday

* Inner Outlines | 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday

* Community Sadness | 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday

* Mocklove | 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Saturday

* Skagbyrds | 8 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday

* Hardloss | 8:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday

* Isabella | 9:30 to 10:15 p.m. Saturday

* The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus | 10:35 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $20 each night | Tickets may be purchased at the door.

The Rude Dog Pub

Rude Dog Pub is seen Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 123 Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
Rude Dog Pub is seen Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 123 Main St. in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

* Morning MTN | 8:45 to 9:30 p.m. Friday

* Sunset Over Houma | 9:50 to 10:35 p.m. Friday

* The Big Idea | 10:55 to 11:40 p.m. Friday

* Arkansauce | midnight to 1 a.m. Friday

* Odd Moses | 8:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday

* Gentry |9:20 to 9:50 p.m. Saturday

* The Yesterdays | 10:10 to 10:40 p.m. Saturday

* Blind Velvet | 11 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday

* Holy Crow | midnight to 12:45 a.m. Saturday

Tickets: $7 each night | Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Blue Diamond Sports Bar

Blue Diamond Sports Bar is seen Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 26 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
Blue Diamond Sports Bar is seen Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 26 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

* Purple Hearts | 8:30 to 9 p.m. Friday

* Spirits Republic | 9:20 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. Friday

* Zigtebra | 10:10 to 10:40 p.m. Friday

Cape Girardeau crowd welcomed Manager Luke Sewell and others in the early contingent of the St. Louis Browns and Toledo Mud Hens at the Frisco railway station in Cape Girardeau. Photo taken Sunday, March 11, 1945.
Cape Girardeau crowd welcomed Manager Luke Sewell and others in the early contingent of the St. Louis Browns and Toledo Mud Hens at the Frisco railway station in Cape Girardeau. Photo taken Sunday, March 11, 1945.Photo by G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

* Common Jones | 11 to 11:45 p.m. Friday

* Natty Nation | 12:10 to 1 a.m. Friday

* Porchfire | 9 to 9:45 p.m. Saturday

* Evan Webb Band | 10:10 to 11 p.m. Saturday

* Southern Halo | 11:20 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Saturday

Tickets: $7 each night | Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Additional ticket options:

All locations for one night | $25

All locations, both nights | $35

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

