How often does a multi-location, 55-band festival happen in downtown Cape Girardeau? So far, once a year — it's called Fawkesfest. And 50% of the profits will benefit Safe House for Women and Honorable Young Men Club. Rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is set to co-headline with country-punk rock five-member Lucero, and you've got the inside scoop.

Though the bands performing are a unique collection, Justin Aden — owner of local promotion company Fawkes Entertainment and former owner of Mixing 10 — said he doesn't want the addition of touring bands to deflect the importance of supporting local talent.

"We have some amazing local talent and local musicians I really want to spotlight," he said.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will headline the second night of Fawkesfest19 on Aug. 31 at The Library in downtown Cape Girardeau. facebook.com/redjumpsuitapparatus

Here's the lineup for Fawkesfest19:

Shakers Bar

* Nervebone | 5:30 to 6 p.m. Friday

* Kyle Wayne Fields | 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Friday

* Normundy | 7:05 to 7:35 p.m. Friday

* The Many Colored Death | 7:50 to 8:20 p.m. Friday

* Eurydice | 8:30 to 9 p.m. Friday

* Luxora | 9:20 to 9:50 p.m. Friday

* Once Rivals | 10:10 to 10:40 p.m. Friday

* Emaciation | 11 to 11:30 p.m. Friday

* Broken Youth | 11:45 p.m. to 12:25 a.m. Friday

* Hallow Point | 12:40 to 1:15 a.m. Friday

* Gary Robert and Community | 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

* Ghost Town Remedy | 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday

* Granger | 4:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday

* New American Classic | 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. Saturday

* Frenchie | 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday

* The Cinema Story | 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. Saturday

* Calloway Circus | 7:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday

* A War Within | 8:15 to 8:45 p.m. Saturday

* The Anchor | 9 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

* Normundy | 9:45 to 10:15 p.m. Saturday

* Ursa Major |10:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday

* The Wild and Free | 11:15 to 11:45 p.m. Saturday

* Eyes Set To Kill | midnight to 12:30 a.m. Saturday

* Discrepancies | 12:45 to 1:15 a.m. Saturday

Tickets: $7 each night | Tickets may be purchased at the door

The Library

* Chasing Jonah | 6 to 6:40 p.m. Friday

* Bird Laww | 7 to 7:40 p.m. Friday

* The Friendly Degenerates | 8 to 8:40 p.m. Friday

* Jamie Gooch & Friends | 9 to 9:40 p.m. Friday