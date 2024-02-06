How often does a multi-location, 55-band festival happen in downtown Cape Girardeau? So far, once a year — it's called Fawkesfest. And 50% of the profits will benefit Safe House for Women and Honorable Young Men Club. Rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is set to co-headline with country-punk rock five-member Lucero, and you've got the inside scoop.
Though the bands performing are a unique collection, Justin Aden — owner of local promotion company Fawkes Entertainment and former owner of Mixing 10 — said he doesn't want the addition of touring bands to deflect the importance of supporting local talent.
"We have some amazing local talent and local musicians I really want to spotlight," he said.
Here's the lineup for Fawkesfest19:
* Nervebone | 5:30 to 6 p.m. Friday
* Kyle Wayne Fields | 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Friday
* Normundy | 7:05 to 7:35 p.m. Friday
* The Many Colored Death | 7:50 to 8:20 p.m. Friday
* Eurydice | 8:30 to 9 p.m. Friday
* Luxora | 9:20 to 9:50 p.m. Friday
* Once Rivals | 10:10 to 10:40 p.m. Friday
* Emaciation | 11 to 11:30 p.m. Friday
* Broken Youth | 11:45 p.m. to 12:25 a.m. Friday
* Hallow Point | 12:40 to 1:15 a.m. Friday
* Gary Robert and Community | 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday
* Ghost Town Remedy | 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday
* Granger | 4:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday
* New American Classic | 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. Saturday
* Frenchie | 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday
* The Cinema Story | 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. Saturday
* Calloway Circus | 7:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday
* A War Within | 8:15 to 8:45 p.m. Saturday
* The Anchor | 9 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
* Normundy | 9:45 to 10:15 p.m. Saturday
* Ursa Major |10:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday
* The Wild and Free | 11:15 to 11:45 p.m. Saturday
* Eyes Set To Kill | midnight to 12:30 a.m. Saturday
* Discrepancies | 12:45 to 1:15 a.m. Saturday
Tickets: $7 each night | Tickets may be purchased at the door
* Chasing Jonah | 6 to 6:40 p.m. Friday
* Bird Laww | 7 to 7:40 p.m. Friday
* The Friendly Degenerates | 8 to 8:40 p.m. Friday
* Jamie Gooch & Friends | 9 to 9:40 p.m. Friday
* Lucero | 10:15 to 11:15 p.m. Friday
* Conman Economy | 5 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday
* Inner Outlines | 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday
* Community Sadness | 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday
* Mocklove | 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Saturday
* Skagbyrds | 8 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday
* Hardloss | 8:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday
* Isabella | 9:30 to 10:15 p.m. Saturday
* The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus | 10:35 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: $20 each night | Tickets may be purchased at the door.
* Morning MTN | 8:45 to 9:30 p.m. Friday
* Sunset Over Houma | 9:50 to 10:35 p.m. Friday
* The Big Idea | 10:55 to 11:40 p.m. Friday
* Arkansauce | midnight to 1 a.m. Friday
* Odd Moses | 8:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday
* Gentry |9:20 to 9:50 p.m. Saturday
* The Yesterdays | 10:10 to 10:40 p.m. Saturday
* Blind Velvet | 11 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday
* Holy Crow | midnight to 12:45 a.m. Saturday
Tickets: $7 each night | Tickets may be purchased at the door.
* Purple Hearts | 8:30 to 9 p.m. Friday
* Spirits Republic | 9:20 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. Friday
* Zigtebra | 10:10 to 10:40 p.m. Friday
* Common Jones | 11 to 11:45 p.m. Friday
* Natty Nation | 12:10 to 1 a.m. Friday
* Porchfire | 9 to 9:45 p.m. Saturday
* Evan Webb Band | 10:10 to 11 p.m. Saturday
* Southern Halo | 11:20 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Saturday
Tickets: $7 each night | Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Additional ticket options:
All locations for one night | $25
All locations, both nights | $35
